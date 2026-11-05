The Four London Premiere Sells Out Ahead of 11 December Nigerian Release

FilmOne Entertainment confirmed that the UK premiere of Funke Akindele's The Four at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 29 November is fully sold out, ahead of its Nigerian cinema release on 11 December.

The UK premiere of Funke Akindele's latest film, The Four, has officially sold out at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. FilmOne Entertainment announced the sell-out on Thursday, confirming that tickets for the premiere, scheduled for 29 November, are no longer available.

The distributor shared the news on its official Instagram account. The company thanked audiences for their overwhelming support and made clear that all tickets for the event had been taken. A statement from the company read, We are officially sold out! You made this happen!

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Historic UK Premiere Sold Out

The premiere of The Four at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square is officially sold out, and we couldn't be more grateful. The confirmation highlights the intense interest from fans eager to see the film before its wider rollout. Funke Akindele had earlier announced the UK premiere on her verified Instagram account. She described the event as a historic moment for Nigerian cinema.

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She wrote, LONDON, WE'RE COMING! History is about to be made. Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment are proud to announce the UK premiere of THE FOUR at the iconic ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, London, on 29 November. The filmmaker expressed pride in Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment for bringing the movie to the iconic London venue.

She emphasized that the premiere would serve as a milestone for Nollywood on the international stage. Akindele is known for delivering some of Nollywood's biggest box-office hits, including the record-setting Everybody Loves Jenifa, which she has described as her most expensive film. She has continued to grow the global footprint of her productions through collaborations and targeted promotional campaigns. The decision to hold a high-profile premiere in London reflects a broader strategy to capture the diaspora audience and global viewers.

Bridging Local And International Markets

This approach aims to bridge the gap between local Nigerian content and international markets, ensuring wider accessibility. The sold-out announcement in London precedes the film's planned nationwide cinema release on 11 December. FilmOne Entertainment is handling distribution for the rollout, ensuring the movie reaches audiences across Nigeria. The gap between the London premiere and the domestic release allows for sustained marketing momentum.

This timeline is designed to build anticipation and maximize viewership during the initial weeks of theatrical exhibition. The success of The Four in the UK underscores the growing global appeal of Nigerian content. Industry observers note that such events help elevate the profile of Nollywood beyond its traditional markets. The full house at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square demonstrates the strong cultural connection maintained with audiences in the United Kingdom.

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Boosting Global Nollywood Recognition

This trend suggests a future where major Nigerian productions routinely secure premieres in key international cities to boost global recognition.