Global HIV prevention efforts face severe risks due to funding cuts and supply chain issues, with Nigeria seeing an 85% drop in PrEP access and experts warning of a potential rise in infections by 2027.

The global landscape of HIV prevention and treatment is currently facing a critical juncture, marked by a stark contradiction between historic lows in infection rates and a looming threat of reversal due to systemic funding and logistical challenges.

While global health authorities celebrate significant progress in the fight against AIDS, new warnings indicate that the momentum may be stalling. The Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has issued a dire prognosis, suggesting that global HIV infections could begin to rise from their historic lows as early as 2027.

Also read Nigeria’s HIV prevalence drops to 1.3%, 20% still unaware of status

Shrinking Funding Undermines HIV Gains

This projection is driven by a confluence of factors, including declining access to prevention services, rising costs of essential commodities like condoms, and deep uncertainty surrounding sustainable funding models. The core of the issue lies in the fact that years of hard-won gains are now being undermined by reduced international financial support.

This reduction in funding is already forcing various countries to close prevention clinics and cut staff, thereby weakening the very infrastructure that has been crucial in keeping infection rates down. The warning carries specific and severe implications for nations heavily reliant on external aid, with Nigeria standing out as a primary case study for this vulnerability.

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In Nigeria, the impact of these global disruptions is already manifesting in sharp declines in access to life-saving prevention tools, particularly pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP. Dr. Jennifer Anyanti, the Managing Director of the Society for Family Health Advisory and Second Vice-President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, has highlighted alarming statistics that illustrate the scale of the crisis.

Nigeria PrEP Access Collapses Dramatically

According to the 2025 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update, the number of individuals receiving PrEP in Nigeria plummeted from approximately 43,000 in November 2024 to fewer than 6,000 by April 2025. This represents a catastrophic decline of more than 85 percent in a very short period. Dr. Anyanti attributes this disruption directly to funding cuts, procurement bottlenecks, supply-chain challenges, and gaps in technical assistance.

The data reveals a heavy dependency on external donors, specifically noting that in 2021, the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief funded 99.9 percent of Nigeria's PrEP program, amounting to roughly 23.2 million dollars. This extreme reliance means that any fluctuation in donor priorities or budget allocations can instantly destabilize domestic prevention efforts.

Dr. Anyanti warns that as the cost of interventions rises beyond the reach of vulnerable populations, prevention becomes less equitable, inevitably leading to an increase in new infections. Furthermore, disruptions to testing, community outreach, and adherence support risk leaving individuals unaware of their status or disconnected from care, potentially leading to a loss of viral suppression and the emergence of drug-resistant strains.

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Nigeria Seeks Sustainable HIV Financing Models

Despite these challenges, there are ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation and secure the future of HIV services in Nigeria. Dr. Temitope Ilori, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, disclosed that while the country recorded 64,000 new HIV infections and 32,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2025, these figures represent a significant improvement over the past decade. Since 2010, new infections have declined by more than 50 percent, and AIDS-related deaths have dropped by 60 percent.

However, Dr. Ilori emphatically stated that Nigeria cannot afford to depend solely on external funding moving forward. She called for stronger domestic financing and increased commitment from state governments to ensure that approved budgets are translated into actual releases and expenditure. In response to concerns about availability, Adeleye Taofeek, a Senior Prevention Programme Manager at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, clarified that free condoms and HIV prevention services, including oral PrEP, remain available through government facilities and implementing partners.

Nevertheless, the consensus among experts is clear: a transition from donor dependence to a diversified and sustainable financing model is urgent. Without immediate action to develop domestic capacity and alternative supply arrangements, the gains made over the last decade risk being eroded, potentially leading to a resurgence of HIV infections and undermining global efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat.