Nigeria U-17 women's coach Akeem Busari is among 10 nominees for the 2026 CAF Women's Coach of the Year award after leading the Flamingos to their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title. CAF also released nominees for the Women's Interclub Player and Women's Club of the Year categories ahead of the December 2 ceremony in Lagos.

Nigeria U-17 women's national team coach Akeem Busari has been nominated for the 2026 Confederation of African Football Women's Coach of the Year award. He earned the nomination after leading the Flamingos to their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.

Nigeria beat Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, on November 7 to claim the historic trophy. Busari is among 10 nominees announced by CAF on Tuesday in its final list for the women's categories ahead of the 2026 CAF Awards.

Also read World Cup-winning Busari Leads Nigeria’s Charge For CAF Women’s Coach Award

Other Nominees for CAF Women's Coach Award

The other nominees are Farid Benstiti of Algeria, Silveria Nedio of Cabo Verde, Valentine Nguele of Cameroon, Kim Lars Bjorkegren of Ghana, Lovemore Fazili of Malawi, Hicham Drissi of AS FAR, Jorge Vilda of Morocco, Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Bakari Nyundo Shime of Tanzania. CAF said it announced the final three women's categories after the conclusion of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt on Sunday, November 15.

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"The three categories were held back to ensure that performances at Africa's premier women's club competition could be considered before the nominees were finalised," the continental football governing body said. The Women's Interclub Player of the Year category features 11 nominees. They include Cameroon's Charlene Meyong, Orline Segning and Prisca Mache Talla of Lekie FF, plus Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout, Ghizlane Chebbak, Imane Touriss and Khadija Er-Rmichi of AS FAR.

South Africa's Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini and Ronnel Donnelly of Mamelodi Sundowns are also nominated. Uganda's Agnes Nabukenya of Kawempe Muslim Ladies completes the list. Eight clubs are nominated for the Women's Club of the Year award. They include Lekie FF of Cameroon, FC Masar of Egypt, USFAS of Mali, AS FAR and FUS Rabat of Morocco, Ampem Darkoa of Ghana, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Kawempe Muslim Ladies of Uganda.

2026 CAF Awards Ceremony Details and Voting

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos. It will hold on Wednesday, December 2, beginning at 7 pm local time. Voting for the awards runs from November 5 to 20. CAF member associations, clubs, and eligible coaches and captains are participating in the process.

Busari's nomination caps a remarkable campaign for the Flamingos, who won the global U-17 title for the first time. The recognition places him among the continent's top women's football coaches for the 2026 awards cycle.