Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Asake and Seyi Vibez are featured in Grand Theft Auto VI through the in-game AfroBank FM radio station and the official soundtrack album. Burna Boy co-hosts the station and contributes an original track to the 34-track album releasing November 19.

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Asake and Seyi Vibez are among the artistes featured in the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI, as Rockstar Games prepares to release the latest instalment of its popular franchise.

The Nigerian artistes are associated with AfroBank FM, an in-game radio station dedicated to African music. Burna Boy will co-host the station alongside British disc jockey and producer Palms Trax, known in the game as Palmsy. Rockstar Games officially announced AfroBank FM on October 8, describing its musical direction as a mix of amapiano, African classics, 3-step and other sounds from the continent.

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The announcement was confirmed through the official music page of Rockstar Games, the developers of the GTA franchise. Asake's 2022 hit song Joha, from his debut album Mr Money With The Vibe, has been identified in the station's preview. Footage circulating on social media has also claimed that Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez's 2023 collaboration Giza, from Burna Boy's album I Told Them... , will feature in the game.

Rockstar Games Announces AfroBank FM

Other Afro-songs confirmed for the game include Ghanaian highlife classic Gye Wani by Pat Thomas featuring Ebo Taylor, and Shay'sana by South African acts DJ Lag, Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela. In addition to being a radio co-host, Burna Boy contributes an original track titled Bigger to the official soundtrack album Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

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The 34-track collection, released in partnership with Atlantic Records, arrives the same day as the game and features a wide range of artists including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Gunna, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Lana Del Rey, Keith Richards and Rauw Alejandro. The soundtrack album is scheduled for release on November 19, alongside the game.

The inclusion gives Nigerian music another opportunity to reach international audiences through one of the world's most recognisable video game franchises. Previewed radio tracks include Asake's Joha, Pat Thomas featuring Ebo Taylor's Gye Wani, and DJ Lag and Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela's Shay'sana. Other tracks listed for the game's radio stations include Justice featuring Michael McDonald's Starting From Zero and Jesse Johnson and Dam-Funk's Stone Kold Krazy Luuv.

Soundtrack Features International Music Stars

Additional confirmed tracks include Axel Rulay featuring Farruko and El Alfa's Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix) on Back Country Radio, David Allan Coe's Need A Little Time Off for Bad Behavior, Loretta Lynn's Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind), JT Money featuring Sole's Who Dat on Dirty South Classics, and DJ Khaled featuring Trick Daddy, Rick Ross and Pitbull's Born N Raised. Burna Boy is billed as Burna in the game and will share hosting duties with Palms Trax, known as Palmsy.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter was photographed upon arrival at the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. The involvement of Nigerian artistes in GTA VI marks another milestone for Afrobeats and African music on the global stage. The game's developers have curated a dedicated radio station that showcases the continent's diverse sounds, from amapiano to highlife classics.

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Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats, reflecting hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.