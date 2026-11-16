RAYE Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyonce's Record

RAYE tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, equaling Beyonce's record for most nominations by a female artist in a single year. Women dominate the major categories ahead of the February 7, 2027 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

British singer-songwriter RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, equaling the record for the most Grammy nominations received by a female artiste in a single year, previously set by Beyonce in 2025.

The nominations were announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, honoring artistes, songwriters, producers and other music professionals whose works were released within the eligibility period. The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony, organized by the Recording Academy, is scheduled for February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States. Women dominated this year's nominations, taking center stage across pop, R&B, country, dance, rock and other genres, with seven women featuring among the nine leading nominees.

Also read Recording Academy to Announce 2027 Grammy Nominations Monday, November 16

RAYE Leads Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods

RAYE earned recognition in the biggest categories, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, and Record and Song of the Year for her hit single Where Is My Husband! Her other nominations include Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia follows RAYE with nine nominations, making her the second-most-nominated artiste.

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Her album Lux (Complete Works) earned an Album of the Year nomination, while her song Berghain, featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, received recognition in both Record and Song of the Year categories. She also earned nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Alternative Performance and Best Alternative Music Album, among others. American country singer Ella Langley secured seven nods.

Her song Choosin Texas earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Country Solo Performance, while her album Dandelion is competing for Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Country Album. She also earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Song. Langley is the first country artiste since Bobbie Gentry in 1968 to receive nominations in all four general field categories.

Country Stars Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley Score Seven Nods

Country music star Miranda Lambert also secured seven nominations, with her contributions as a performer, songwriter and producer earning recognition across multiple categories. She received nominations for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and Best Country Song for Choosin Texas and Hardwired. Her other songwriting and collaborative contributions also feature in this year's country nominations. American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo earned seven nominations.

Her song The Cure earned nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while her album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is competing for Album of the Year. She also received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, including recognition in major categories.

Her album Lost Weekend is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album. She also earned nominations for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Performance. British singer Olivia Dean earned six nominations. Her song Man I Need received nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while her album The Art of Loving is competing for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

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Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers Earn Major Recognition

She also received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance. Earlier in November, Dean was Apple Music artiste of the year. American pop superstar Taylor Swift earned five nominations, including recognition in the three major general field categories. Her album The Life of a Showgirl is nominated for Album of the Year, while The Fate of Ophelia received a Record of the Year nomination.

Her songwriting on I Knew It, I Knew You earned her a Song of the Year nomination. The Big Four categories feature strong female representation. Record of the Year nominees include tracks from Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia with Bjork and Yves Tumor, and Taylor Swift. Album of the Year nominees include projects by Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia and Taylor Swift.

Song of the Year recognizes songwriters behind tracks by Rosalia, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Olivia Dean. Best New Artist nominees include Ella Langley.

Broad Female Representation Dominates Major Categories

Other notable nominations include Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, with nominees such as If You Can Hold Your Breath by Karate, Horses And Divorces by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, Light Of A Clear Blue Morning by Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire, Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center by Catherine Russell, and Betos Horns (Fred Remix) by Fred Again.. and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso.

Additional nominations span categories including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, Best Contemporary Country Album, Producer of the Year Non-Classical, and Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical. The complete list of nominations is available through the Recording Academy.