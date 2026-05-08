Fulani Herdsman Freed After Ransom Payment in Osun

A Fulani herdsman, Yahaya Sulaiman, was abducted in Ijebu Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria, earlier this week. He was released after a substantial ransom was paid, and a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The police in Osun State , Nigeria , have apprehended a suspect in connection with the abduction of Yahaya Sulaiman, a Fulani herdsman, in Ijebu Jesa. Sulaiman was taken hostage earlier this week and reportedly regained his freedom after the payment of an undisclosed ransom.

According to sources, the kidnappers initially demanded N70 million for his release. Confirming the development, the Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, stated that the victim had been rescued and a suspect was in custody. A security source revealed that Sulaiman was released on Thursday after a substantial ransom was paid. The source further stated that one of the suspects involved in the abduction had been apprehended by security operatives.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from the apprehended suspect, who has been taken to Osogbo.





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Osun State Nigeria Fulani Herdsman Abduction Ransom Police Arrest Firearms Ammunition

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