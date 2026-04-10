Fulani Bandits Kill Eight in Fresh Plateau State Attack

Suspected Fulani bandits have killed eight residents of Mbwelle village in Plateau State, sparking a security response and raising concerns about escalating violence.

Reports indicate that suspected Fulani bandits have perpetrated a deadly attack in Mbwelle village, situated within the Kwatas District of Bokkos Local Government Area in Plateau State . This tragic event, described by authorities as a fresh wave of reprisal attacks, resulted in the loss of eight lives. The attack, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 9th, has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a swift response from security forces.

The information regarding the attack initially surfaced through a post on the social media platform X, shared by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency analyst specializing in the Lake Chad region. The analyst’s timely reporting brought immediate attention to the unfolding crisis and served as a crucial early warning system for the wider public. The deceased victims have been identified, offering a glimpse into the human cost of the violence. They include Habila Istifanus, aged 38; Hassan Istifanus, 31; Iliya Mangut, 70; Sunday Gideon, 31; Innocent Banabas, 20; Lucky Titus, 38; Wisdom Lucky, 15; and Bwehsun Hassan, 25. The identification of the victims allows for a proper acknowledgement of the specific lives lost and the devastating effect the attack will have on their loved ones and the overall community. \Security operatives, responding to a distress call, were unfortunately delayed in their arrival at the scene. This delay, as explained by security sources, was due to a combination of factors, including the considerable distance, approximately 15 kilometers, between the troops’ base and the affected community, along with the difficult and challenging terrain. These logistical and environmental hurdles highlight the complexities faced by security forces in responding effectively to such incidents, particularly in remote areas. Despite the delay, the security forces have initiated operations to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act. This initiative includes extensive investigations and possible deployment of resources to locate the attackers. The authorities' pursuit of the attackers is a key sign of their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. All casualties, including those who sustained injuries, were promptly transported to the Bokkos Cottage Hospital for immediate medical attention and treatment. The concerted effort to provide necessary medical care to the injured further demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to alleviate suffering caused by the attack and support those impacted during this difficult time. The immediate provision of medical aid also underlines the importance of a rapid response in mitigating the lasting physical effects of such violence. \The incident in Mbwelle village is the latest in a series of attacks that continue to plague the Plateau State region. The motivations behind these attacks often vary, but frequently involve longstanding conflicts over land, resources, and religious or ethnic differences. These conflicts have deep historical roots, and efforts to resolve them have been challenging. The recent attacks highlight the persistent security challenges facing the region and the need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to conflict resolution. This needs to include improved security measures, community engagement programs, and initiatives to address the root causes of the conflict, such as resource competition and grievances. Strengthening security infrastructure, deploying more security personnel, and improving intelligence gathering are critical steps. Further, fostering dialogue, promoting inter-communal understanding, and facilitating reconciliation efforts are vital in achieving lasting peace. It is also important to address the humanitarian needs of the affected communities, including providing support to the victims and their families. Effective law enforcement, impartial justice, and a sustained commitment to peace-building are essential to prevent future atrocities and protect the lives of innocent civilians in the region





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fulani Bandits Plateau State Attack Violence Security Mbwelle Kwatas Bokkos Reprisal Killings Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plateau killings: Nothing like unknown gunmen, we know those murdering our peopleDickson Chollom, a Plateau State House of Assembly member who represents the Barkin Ladi area, has said that using the term 'unknown gunmen' for recent violent events is no longer correct. Chollom said the people responsible for those incidents have now been found out, stressing that they know those behind the killings.

Read more »

Plateau State Police Vows Strict Enforcement of Adjusted CurfewThe Plateau State Police Commissioner, Bassey Ewah, announced strict enforcement of the adjusted curfew, which now runs from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Anyone violating the curfew will be arrested and prosecuted, and existing restrictions remain in place. The commissioner stated that there are no protests in the state.

Read more »

Gov Mutfwang clarifies Tinubu’s no electricity comment during Jos visitGovernor Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that it is only the runway of the Jos airport that does not have electricity, noting that it is not the entire Plateau State. Mutfwang made this clarification on Wednesday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television.

Read more »

Bandits Kill Five, Abduct Several Others in Midnight Raids on Sokoto CommunitiesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Bandits kill five, abduct 22 in midnight attacks on Sokoto communitiesIn separate midnight attacks on three communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, bandits killed about five people and kidnapped 22 others. A source told DAILY POST that the attacks occurred between 11 pm on Tuesday and 12 am on Wednesday in Sabon Birni town, Dan Aduwa and Kwaren Gamba.

Read more »

Plateau police presents N28.5m to deceased officers’ familiesPlateau State Police Command on Wednesday, presented cheques worth N28,509,182 to the families of officers who died in the line of duty. The State Police Commissioner, CP Bassey Ewah, who made the presentation at the Command Headquarters in Jos, stated that the gesture was intended to support the welfare of the deceased's dependents.

Read more »