Fuji Star Pasuma Issues Legal Notice Against Unauthorized Use of His Intellectual Property

Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi 'Pasuma' has issued a formal 14-day legal notice demanding that individuals and companies halt all unauthorized use of his image, music, and visual content across digital platforms. The notice cites violations of the Nigeria Copyright Act 2022 and threatens injunctive relief, damages, and criminal liability if recipients fail to comply by June 19, 2026.

Fuji music icon Wasiu Alabi , widely known by his stage name Pasuma , has taken a decisive step to protect his creative works by issuing a formal legal notice against unauthorized usage of his intellectual property.

The notice, dated June 5, 2026, and dispatched through his legal team, targets numerous individuals and corporate entities that have allegedly exploited his image, musical compositions, sound recordings, and visual content without proper licensing or consent. According to the document, these infringements span various digital platforms including social media networks, streaming services, video-on-demand portals, app stores, lyrics websites, blogs, gaming platforms, and closed online communities.

The action underscores a growing concern among Nigerian artists regarding digital piracy and the unlicensed commercial use of artistic material. Pasuma's legal notice explicitly references the Nigeria Copyright Act 2022, asserting that the ongoing activities violate statutory protections for creators. The notice demands that all infringing parties immediately cease any further unauthorized exploitation, remove all existing uploads and content, and stop the distribution, sale, or promotion of any products or services that incorporate his intellectual property.

Additionally, the recipients are required to submit a comprehensive statement of account detailing every instance of exploitation since their first unauthorized use. For those who claim to have a valid agreement, the notice instructs them to provide a copy of the written authorization within the stipulated timeframe. The notice sets a firm deadline of June 19, 2026-14 days from its release-for full compliance. The document further warns that non-compliance will trigger aggressive legal measures.

These include filing lawsuits in courts of competent jurisdiction to secure injunctive relief, claim monetary damages, and pursue criminal liability, particularly against corporate entities and their directors. The notice clarifies that it is issued without prejudice to any other rights or remedies available under Nigerian law, all of which are expressly reserved.

This legal strategy reflects a broader trend among Nigerian entertainers to assert control over their digital footprints and revenue streams in an era where online sharing often bypasses traditional royalty systems. By making this notice public, Pasuma aims to deter future violations and encourage respect for intellectual property rights within the entertainment ecosystem. Beyond the specific case, the notice highlights systemic challenges facing the Nigerian creative industry.

Many artists struggle with unauthorized distribution that undermines their ability to monetize their work. While digital platforms have expanded reach, they have also facilitated widespread piracy. Pasuma's decision to pursue legal remedies may inspire other high-profile creators to adopt similar stances, potentially leading to greater industry-wide enforcement. The outcome of this notice could set an important precedent for how intellectual property disputes are handled in Nigeria's evolving digital landscape.

For now, the ball is in the court of the named entities-whether they will comply voluntarily or force a protracted legal battle remains to be seen





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Pasuma Wasiu Alabi Intellectual Property Copyright Nigeria Copyright Act 2022 Legal Notice Fuji Music

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