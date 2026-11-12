Fuji Musician Felix Osagie Granted Bail Over N21.25m Fraud

Fuji musician Felix Osagie has been granted bail by the Lagos State High Court amid fraud charges involving N21.25 million. The court outlined strict conditions for his release.

Fuji musician Felix Osagie was formally arraigned before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday to face serious allegations of financial fraud. The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC) presented four counts of stealing and obtaining money by false pretence against the artist. Justice Ismail Ijelu presided over the hearing where the prosecution requested the reading of the charges to the defendant for his immediate plea.

The Fraud Allegations And EFCC Charges

Lamido Ochuko, the prosecution counsel for the EFCC, informed the court that the charges were dated April 20, 2026. The commission alleged that Felix Osagie fraudulently converted the sum of N21,250,000 belonging to one Joseph Oguche. This alleged financial crime took place sometime in the year 2020. The prosecution urged the court to proceed with the trial and remand the defendant in a correctional facility following his plea.

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Health Claims And Bail Application Arguments

Sunday Afolabi, representing Felix Osagie as defence counsel, informed the court that he had filed a bail application dated November 4, 2026, which was officially filed on November 5, 2026. Moving the application, Afolabi stated that Osagie suffers from diabetes and could no longer walk due to his deteriorating health condition. The defence further submitted that the defendant's health had worsened while in EFCC custody. He noted that Osagie had been in and out of hospital since his release from the commission's custody. Additionally, the counsel urged the court to consider paragraph six of the counter-affidavit, which alleged that the defendant had been jumping bail since July 2026.

High Court Bail Terms And Surety Conditions

Justice Ismail Ijelu delivered a ruling that admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10m. The judge mandated that Felix Osagie must provide two sureties, each worth the same sum. The court strictly directed that the sureties must be blood relatives of the defendant. Furthermore, these sureties must have paid taxes to the Lagos State Government within the last three years. This condition ensures that the financial backers have a verified record of compliance with state fiscal obligations.

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Passport Deposit And Travel Restrictions

In addition to the financial sureties, the court imposed strict behavioural constraints on the Fuji musician. The court ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the registrar immediately. This measure is designed to prevent unauthorized departure from the jurisdiction while legal proceedings are ongoing. The court also explicitly barred him from travelling outside Nigeria until further notice from the bench. These restrictions aim to ensure his availability for all future court dates and trial sessions.

Next Steps In The Legal Proceedings

Following the bail granting, the focus now shifts to the formalization of the trial process. The prosecution had previously urged the court to fix a specific date for the trial to commence. With the defendant out on bail, the legal machinery will now move toward setting the calendar for the presentation of evidence. The case remains open, and all parties must adhere to the court's scheduling directives. This development marks a significant procedural step in the ongoing legal battle between the EFCC and the musician.