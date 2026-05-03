Fuel Price Hike Forces Nigerians to Abandon Cars, Seek Alternatives

Soaring petrol prices in Nigeria are causing significant disruption to daily life, with many car owners switching to public transport or walking to work. The situation is impacting livelihoods, small businesses, and raising concerns about economic stability.

The recent surge in petrol prices across Nigeria , particularly in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), is dramatically altering commuting patterns and placing immense strain on citizens, especially those with lower incomes.

A noticeable decrease in vehicular traffic has been observed on major routes like the Kubwa expressway and the Suleja to Mandalla axis, traditionally congested during weekdays. This shift is directly attributable to the increased cost of fueling private vehicles, forcing many car owners to opt for public transportation or, in some cases, to walk considerable distances to work. The situation is not merely an inconvenience; it represents a significant economic hardship for a large segment of the population.

Sholape Kolawole, a civil servant residing in Dutse Alhaji, shared her experience of abandoning her car due to unaffordable fuel costs. While acknowledging the stress associated with relying on commercial vehicles, she emphasized it remains a more viable option than depleting her limited salary on daily fuel expenses. Similarly, James Obasi, a commercial transporter in Kubwa, highlighted the detrimental impact on his livelihood, noting that some colleagues have been unable to operate their businesses for weeks.

Emmanuel Ajayi expressed the physical and mental toll of constantly navigating public transport, emphasizing the urgent need for government intervention. These personal accounts paint a vivid picture of the daily struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians. The core issue isn't simply the price of petrol, but the widening gap between income and the cost of essential needs, exacerbated by global oil market fluctuations and geopolitical instability.

Development expert Aliyu Ilias points out the irony of Nigeria, as an oil-producing nation, not benefiting its citizens from rising crude oil prices. He argues that the increased revenue should be channeled towards alleviating the burden on the populace, suggesting a strategy of providing crude oil to local refineries at reduced rates to stabilize fuel prices.

The potential consequences of inaction are dire, as warned by Mr. Onwubikor, who predicts the collapse of numerous small businesses – the backbone of Nigeria’s informal economy – leading to widespread unemployment and increased social unrest. These businesses, including barbershops, welding workshops, and small-scale manufacturers, are heavily reliant on affordable petrol for their operations.

The call for immediate and decisive action from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is growing louder, with demands for price stabilization mechanisms, stringent regulatory oversight, and a rejection of exploitative practices disguised as market forces. The situation demands a comprehensive and sustainable solution to prevent further economic hardship and social instability





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Fuel Price Hike Nigeria Transportation Economic Hardship Public Transport Petrol FCT Small Businesses Inflation

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