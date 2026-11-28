Prof Mohammed Othman warns that rising enrolment and inadequate facilities at Federal University Dutsin-Ma threaten education quality, urging urgent government intervention.

Prof Mohammed Othman, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, has issued an urgent appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria for immediate intervention to address critical security, infrastructure, and staffing deficits. This appeal was made during the university's combined tenth and eleventh convocation ceremonies held on Saturday in Katsina State. The university leadership warns that the combination of inadequate facilities and a sharp rise in student enrolment is placing severe pressure on the institution's capacity to deliver quality academic services.

Critical Infrastructure Deficits at Take-Off Campus

Prof Mohammed Othman identified several major challenges confronting the institution, including inadequate electricity and water supplies, poor internal road networks, and insufficient lecture halls, laboratories, staff offices, and student accommodation. He emphasized that the development of the university's permanent campus remains a primary priority for his administration. The increasing student enrolment and expanding academic activities have intensified the pressure on facilities at the Take-Off Campus, which has been the temporary home for academic operations.

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The Vice-Chancellor explained that the university had adopted a phased approach to relocating both academic and administrative activities to the permanent campus. However, he stressed that this transition process requires substantial government support. Specifically, the appeal for federal intervention seeks adequate electricity and water supplies, functional internal roads, modern lecture facilities, fully equipped laboratories, adequate staff offices, and sufficient student accommodation. Additionally, the administration is calling for supporting security infrastructure to ensure a safe learning environment.

Security Concerns and Institutional Safety Measures

Prof Mohammed Othman raised serious concerns regarding insecurity affecting educational institutions, particularly in Northern Nigeria. He described safety as fundamental to the university's ability to fulfil its mandate, noting that security is not merely an administrative issue but a prerequisite for academic success. To address these threats, the university organized a security retreat in December 2025. This retreat involved security experts and representatives of relevant agencies to review existing arrangements.

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The primary objective of the security retreat was to identify measures to strengthen surveillance, physical protection, emergency preparedness, and inter-agency coordination. Prof Mohammed Othman added that the institution has continued to engage the Federal Government, the Katsina State Government, and relevant security agencies to improve the safety of its campuses and surrounding communities. These collaborative efforts aim to create a secure environment that supports uninterrupted academic activities.

Academic Accreditation and Staffing Challenges

On the subject of academic standards, Prof Mohammed Othman disclosed that nineteen of the thirty-one programmes assessed during the 2025/2026 academic session secured full five-year accreditation from the National Universities Commission. Twelve other programmes received two-year interim accreditation. The university management is actively working to address deficiencies identified in the affected programmes. These deficiencies are particularly evident in staffing, equipment, laboratory facilities, library resources, and other essential academic requirements.

Furthermore, four health-related programmes, including Nursing Science, Radiography, Audiology, and Medical Laboratory Science, have undergone professional accreditation. The institution is currently awaiting the outcomes of these evaluations. Prof Mohammed Othman identified inadequate personnel, rising operational costs, limited financial resources, and the growing demand for modern teaching and research facilities as additional constraints. He noted that the management has engaged relevant Federal Government authorities on staffing and personnel-related concerns. Simultaneously, the university is pursuing staff promotions and resolving outstanding administrative issues to stabilize its workforce.

Alternative Financing and Future Strategic Goals

To address persistent funding constraints, Prof Mohammed Othman stated that the university is exploring alternative financing mechanisms. These include improving internally generated revenue, establishing public-private partnerships, and creating an institutional endowment fund. The goal is to reduce the institution's dependence on conventional government funding streams. He acknowledged the contributions of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund toward improving access to education.

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The Vice-Chancellor appealed for sustained federal support, particularly in addressing critical staffing gaps and strengthening research facilities. He emphasized that infrastructure is required to enable the university to operate efficiently at its permanent campus. Prof Mohammed Othman assured stakeholders that resources entrusted to the institution would continue to be managed with accountability, transparency, and value for money. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to consolidating the university's achievements and improving academic standards in line with its guiding philosophy, which is Listening to Every Voice, Building a Better FUDMA.