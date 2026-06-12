FUBK Student Killed in Armed Robbery Attack at Off-Campus Hostel

A 300-level Biochemistry student of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Zaharadeen Nuhu, was killed in a brutal armed robbery at his off-campus hostel in Kalgo. The university confirms the incident and has intensified security.

A 300-level Biochemistry student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi ( FUBK ), Zaharadeen Nuhu, has been killed in a brutal armed robbery attack at his off-campus hostel in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, the university's Dean of Student Affairs, confirmed the incident, stating that Nuhu was attacked and macheted by suspected hoodlums at his private hostel residence in Kalgo. In a circular issued on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Prof. Magawata said the late student, who hailed from Niger State, was overpowered by the robbers, sustained severe machete wounds, and was rushed to the hospital.

'It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah that the university management announces the death of our dear student, Zaharadeen Nuhu, a 300-level student of the Department of Biochemistry,' the dean stated. Nuhu was buried on Thursday in accordance with Islamic rites after funeral prayers at the Mosque of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the university community.

Fellow students described Nuhu as a dedicated and promising scholar who was well-liked by his peers. The attack occurred late Wednesday night when a group of armed robbers stormed the hostel, demanding valuables from the residents. Nuhu reportedly attempted to resist or escape, prompting the assailants to attack him with machetes. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The university management has since intensified security patrols in Kalgo and other off-campus communities that host students. Prof. Magawata said details of the incident have been forwarded to the Nigeria Police Force, Kalgo Division, and that an investigation is ongoing. While noting that the institution has tightened security around off-campus accommodations, the dean reiterated FUBK's commitment to the safety and welfare of its students.

'The university management commiserates with the family, friends, coursemates, and the entire student community over this painful loss and prays for the repose of the deceased's soul,' he added. This incident has reignited concerns about the safety of students living off-campus in Nigeria. Many students reside in private hostels that often lack adequate security measures. The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police has assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

The university has called for calm and urged students to remain vigilant. A campus-wide security meeting has been scheduled to address safety protocols. Students are advised to avoid late-night movements and to report any suspicious activities to security personnel. The death of Zaharadeen Nuhu is a tragic reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by students in off-campus accommodations.

As the investigation progresses, the university community mourns the loss of a bright young life cut short by senseless violence





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