FRSC Urges Motorists to Avoid Dangerous Driving Practices During Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released a call to action for motorists across Nigeria to keep safe during the festive period. The FRSC is encouraging road users to trace illegal overtakings, load vehicles responsibly, adhere to speed limits, and practice safe driving. The FRSC has also deployed a sizable number of personnel to maintain safety and efficiency on roads during Eid time, while working towards enforcing stricter penalties on key offences causing road crashes.

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ) has advised motorists across the country to abandon risky driving practices like speeding, overloading, and dangerous overtaking during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Shoba B. Akande, the Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC Zone RS10 Sokoto, emphasized that road users must adhere to traffic rules and report unsafe driving behaviors to their drivers. The FRSC has bolstered their support during the festive period by deploying more than 1,500 personnel, including officers and marshals, across major highways and vulnerable spots in Sokoto zone.

The FRSC has also increased enforcement against key offenses leading to road crashes, such as reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The Corps remains dedicated to safeguarding lives through strict enforcement and public awareness campaigns, particularly during peak travel periods like Eid





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Road Safety Corps Eid-El-Kabir Dangerous Driving Traffic Rules FRSC Nigerian Roads Road Users Support Deployment Traffic Police Ordinary Citizens

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