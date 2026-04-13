FRSC Under Shehu Mohammed: A Transformation Journey

This article highlights the significant transformation within the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) under the leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed. The FRSC has undergone substantial changes, encompassing technological advancements, operational efficiency improvements, and a renewed focus on public service and personnel development. The article goes into detail on several reforms initiated by Mohammed, and how he has driven the agency’s modernisation.

The Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC ) under the leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed , appointed by President Bola Tinubu in May 2024, is undergoing significant transformation. This transformation extends beyond the superficial and delves deep into technological advancements, operational efficiency, and a people-centric approach.

The FRSC’s advancements are not limited to just streamlining processes. Significant improvements have been seen in operational efficiency, with the adoption of electronic document management, body cameras for patrol officers, and a dedicated mobile app for emergency responses. The agency has also enhanced its printing facilities, increasing the daily production of driver's licenses to approximately 15,000.

Further illustrating its commitment to quality, the FRSC has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification, a first for a uniformed organization in Africa. This commitment extends to the personnel, with the conversion of nearly 1,400 personnel from the marshal to the officer cadre, and the training of over 1,600 staff across various ranks.

Preparations are also underway to allow motorists to register for number plates entirely online, select their preferred number combinations, make payments, and have the plates delivered to their chosen address. These innovative changes are not just about modernizing systems but also about creating jobs and improving public services. The agency’s contactless driver's license capture system is another step forward. It utilizes a thumbprint reader that can read from several meters away without requiring physical contact, instantly drawing NIN-linked biometric data and issuing driver's licenses on the spot.

Under Mohammed's leadership, the backlog of unprinted licenses has been drastically reduced, showcasing the effectiveness of the reforms. This efficiency is directly related to the reduction of a backlog of 400,000 unprinted licences down to a current barely 5,000. The implementation of these changes is a testament to the Corps Marshal’s leadership.

The FRSC's success isn't merely about technical updates; it's a fundamental shift in how the agency functions and serves the public. The success lies in the efficient use of data and the proactive approach to the issues facing the agency. It's a holistic approach that includes infrastructure, personnel development, and public engagement. This emphasis on technology and public service is evident in initiatives such as the online number plate registration system and the contactless driver's license capture system.

Mohammed’s leadership is underscored by his ability to inspire change, evident in the high compliance rates achieved, and a commitment to data-driven decision-making. The FRSC is positioning itself as a leader in road safety in Africa. The Corps Marshal’s vision extends beyond mere operational improvements; he is focused on leveraging technology to create more jobs within the transport and logistics sector.

The agency’s advancements, encompassing both internal and external improvements, paint a picture of a forward-thinking organization committed to modernization and efficiency. The approach is marked by a deep understanding of the needs of the people, a commitment to efficient service delivery, and the strategic implementation of technology. His approach, which he describes as data-driven, has led to a significant improvement in efficiency and service delivery. The approach focuses on data analysis and strategic planning. The focus on technology and the people reflects the commitment to providing excellent service. The agency's improvements are not just internal; they are focused on engaging the public.

Beyond the technological advancements, the FRSC's impact goes deeper. The organization has made efforts to improve relationships with the public and engage its staff. This comprehensive approach is highlighted by the establishment of the West African Road Safety Organization Secretariat and the African Lead Agency Secretariat, which further establishes Nigeria’s role in promoting road safety across the continent.

The Corps Marshal's transformation also goes beyond road safety, it involves a shift towards a culture of innovation and efficiency. The agency has also focused on training, by training staff to improve road safety across Nigeria and beyond. This is an exciting journey of transformation led by the Corps Marshal, which showcases the importance of vision, innovation, and leadership in achieving the goals of an organization. This is a commitment to the public that ensures safety. It is a focus on data and technology that drives this transformation.

The FRSC is not just a government agency; it's a vital component of the nation's infrastructure, driven by innovation, and committed to protecting its citizens. The FRSC is focused on innovation, commitment, and leadership. His leadership shows a focus on the commitment and dedication required to modernize road safety in Nigeria. The Corps Marshal's strategies and commitment to the future provide a roadmap for other government agencies to follow. The implementation of modern technology is a key factor. This transformation offers a blueprint for progress. The FRSC's success provides a comprehensive approach to modernizing road safety in Nigeria and showcases the agency’s commitment to providing excellent public service.





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