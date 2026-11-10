FRSC Records 6,454 Traffic Offences, Seizes Five Vehicles with Fake Diplomatic Plates in Operation GUDUMA II

The Federal Road Safety Corps recorded 6,454 traffic offences and more than 1,600 number plate violations, including five vehicles with fake diplomatic plates, during the second phase of Operation GUDUMA II held from November 2 to 6, 2026 across 12 states and the FCT.

The Federal Road Safety Corps recorded 6,454 traffic offences and more than 1,600 number plate violations, including five vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates, during the second phase of its nationwide enforcement operation, code-named Operation GUDUMA II.

The operation, conducted from November 2 to 6, 2026, covered 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory as part of efforts to tackle vehicle identity fraud and other traffic violations. The FRSC disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri. Ohaeri said the exercise was designed to strengthen surveillance, expose fraudulent vehicle identities and ensure compliance with vehicle registration and traffic regulations.

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Operation GUDUMA II Covers 12 States And FCT

The operation covered Lagos, Ondo, Cross River, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Kano and the FCT. According to the statement, the operation followed concerns raised by the National Assembly and the Office of the National Security Adviser over the security implications of vehicle identity violations. The statement read: The results were significant. Five vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates were intercepted, while more than 1,600 number plate-related violations and 6,454 other traffic offences were recorded.

The scale of these violations underscores the urgent need for sustained enforcement and greater public vigilance against the misuse of vehicle identification systems. It added: A comparison with the first phase of Operation GUDUMA, which recorded 1,003 number plate violations and 683 other traffic offences, reveals a substantial increase in the number of violations detected during the second phase. The surge highlights the prevalence of unregistered or fake plates on Nigerian roads.

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By targeting these discrepancies, the FRSC aims to close loopholes that previously allowed offenders to operate with impunity. Commenting on the exercise, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said the FRSC would not allow Nigerian roads to be exploited by individuals seeking to conceal their identities, evade law enforcement or compromise national security through fraudulent vehicle documentation. He described vehicle number plates as critical instruments of national security, vehicle traceability and law enforcement, rather than mere identification accessories.

FRSC Marshal Assures Sustained Nationwide Enforcement

Mohammed also assured Nigerians that Operation GUDUMA would be sustained and progressively expanded to other states, with operational strategies strengthened through improved personnel deployment, inter-agency collaboration and intelligence-led enforcement. He emphasized that the Corps would not allow motorists to use fraudulent vehicle documents to conceal their identities, evade law enforcement, or undermine national security. He added that the operation would be extended to other states beyond the initial 12 locations to create a uniform standard of compliance nationwide.

The Corps warned motorists against using fake, unauthorised, concealed or improperly displayed number plates, stressing that no individual or vehicle is above the law. It urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles carry duly registered and approved number plates and comply with traffic regulations. Motorists found in possession of fraudulent documents face strict penalties, including vehicle seizure and prosecution.

FRSC Warns Motorists Against Fraudulent Vehicle Documents

The FRSC said the operation was aimed at ensuring that Nigerian roads must not become safe havens for identity fraud, criminal concealment or traffic indiscipline. The FRSC will continue to collaborate with security agencies to track and prosecute offenders involved in vehicle identity fraud. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities involving fake plates to aid in these ongoing efforts.

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Stakeholder concerns from the National Assembly and the Office of the National Security Adviser played a pivotal role in triggering this targeted enforcement drive. These bodies highlighted how fake diplomatic plates could facilitate criminal activities under the guise of diplomatic immunity or privilege. The FRSC response demonstrates a commitment to aligning road safety measures with broader national security objectives.