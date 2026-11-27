The Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra Sector Command launches the 2026 Ember Month campaign to combat road traffic crashes through stricter enforcement and public sensitization against overloading and speeding.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, specifically the Anambra Sector Command, has officially initiated its 2026 Ember Month campaign to enhance road safety across the state. This major sensitization drive targets motorists, transport operators, and passengers to discourage dangerous driving habits such as vehicle overloading, mix-loading, speeding, and driving under the influence. The campaign aims to reduce road traffic crashes and protect lives during the festive season characterized by increased vehicular movement.

Launch Event Details and Location

The flagship event for this safety initiative took place on Friday at the Chisco Motor Park in Onitsha, Anambra State. The gathering attracted a significant number of dignitaries, government representatives, and members of sister security agencies. It also included participation from transport unions, road transport operators, fleet owners, and other critical stakeholders in the transportation sector. This wide representation underscores the collaborative effort required to enforce road safety regulations effectively.

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Risks of Overloading and Mix-Loading

Bridget Asekhauno, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, described the theme Overloading and mix-loading as a dangerous trend that must be avoided. She explained that overloading compromises vehicle stability, severely affects braking efficiency, and increases the likelihood of tyre bursts. These mechanical failures make vehicles difficult to control, exposing drivers, passengers, and other road users to serious risks during travel.

Mix-loading, which involves conveying passengers alongside goods, creates additional hazards by obstructing movement and emergency exits. This practice significantly increases the risk of injuries and fatalities during road traffic crashes. Asekhauno emphasized that the weight of overloaded loads can act as lethal weapons in the event of an accident, causing mass casualties among passengers.

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Enforcement and Community Partnership

The Anambra Sector Command plans to intensify public enlightenment, patrol operations, and enforcement activities throughout the Ember Month period. The goal is to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations and to maintain order on the highways. The command has already carried out various enlightenment programs, including medical outreaches for drivers to ascertain their fitness to drive.

Commander Asekhauno called on transport unions, vehicle owners, drivers, market associations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, and the media to partner with the Corps. This collective effort is designed to take the road safety message to every corner of the state. She urged passengers to call the FRSC emergency number, 122, if they feel uncomfortable with the load being carried by the driver.

Safety Guidelines for Drivers and Passengers

Transport operators are advised to place the safety of passengers above the desire to maximize profit. Drivers are reminded that no financial gain is worth the loss of human life. Asekhauno also advised drivers to update their driver's licenses and vehicle particulars, noting that driving without a license is an offense liable to a jail term if caught. The sector commander reaffirmed the FRSC commitment to preventing road traffic crashes and enforcing traffic regulations.

The campaign highlights that every life matters and that road safety is a shared responsibility. The ultimate goal of travel is not merely to embark on a journey but to arrive safely at the destination. As the festive season approaches, the Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra Sector Command has formally flagged off this initiative with a renewed commitment to protecting lives and property on Anambra roads.