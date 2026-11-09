FRSC Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi Burial Set for November 27 in Ondo State

Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi will be buried on November 27, 2026, in Oba Akoko, Ondo State, with major dignitaries attending the solemn ceremony.

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) Corps Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, will be laid to rest on Friday, November 27, 2026, in his hometown of Oba Akoko, located in Ondo State. The burial ceremony is anticipated to draw high-profile political and security officials from across Nigeria, marking a significant moment for the state and the federal agency.

Dignitaries Attending Burial Ceremony

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun is scheduled to attend the burial alongside his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele. The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, is also expected to be present at the event. Their attendance highlights the strong ties between the state government and the FRSC Corps Commander.

Also read Plateau Gov Mutfwang Pledges NYSC Safety and Donates N5 Million

Security and transport officials will also lead the delegation to honor the late Corps Commander. The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, will attend the service. Additionally, Assistant Corps Commander Matthew Olonisaye will represent the FRSC Corps Marshal at the proceedings.

Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, will also join the gathering to pay final respects. The presence of these senior officers underscores the respect held for Oludare Ogunjobi within the national security framework. Their participation ensures a full representation of the agency's leadership.

Advertisement

Timeline of Burial Events and Services

The burial programme officially begins with a service of songs at the Ogun State Sector Command premises on November 19, 2026. This initial event serves as a tribute to the late officer before the body is transported to Ondo State for the final rites. It allows colleagues and supporters to honor his memory in the state where he served.

A burial parade will be held at the FRSC Ondo State Sector Command in Akure on November 26, 2026. This procession marks the final stage of the ceremonial events before the actual burial. The parade in Akure provides a public farewell to the Corps Commander.

The lying-in-state and funeral service will take place in Oba Akoko on November 27, 2026. The lying-in-state will occur at the Corps Commander's residence in Oba Akoko. The funeral service will subsequently be held at St Peter's Anglican Church in the same locality.

Oludare Ogunjobi will be buried immediately after the conclusion of the church service. This sequence ensures that the religious rites are completed before the interment. The community of Oba Akoko will witness the final burial of their prominent son.

Advertisement

Legacy and Community Impact in Ondo State

The return of the FRSC Corps Commander to Oba Akoko for burial brings the local community together for a moment of national significance. The presence of federal and state leaders elevates the status of the event beyond a local funeral. It serves as a testament to the Corps Commander's influence and service to the nation.

The coordination between Ogun State and Ondo State authorities for the burial logistics reflects a collaborative effort to honor the deceased. Governor Dapo Abiodun's presence indicates the political importance of the FRSC leadership in Ogun State. The event also strengthens inter-state relations through shared mourning and respect.

Security arrangements for the burial are expected to be tight given the number of dignitaries attending. The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, will likely oversee security protocols during the events in Ogun State. In Ondo State, local security forces will support the FRSC and visiting officials.

The burial of Oludare Ogunjobi marks the end of an era for the Federal Road Safety Corps. His contributions to road safety and national security will be remembered by colleagues and the public. The detailed schedule ensures that all aspects of his life and service are appropriately honored before his final resting place is sealed.