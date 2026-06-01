FRSC Commends Personnel for Eid el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations

The Federal Road Safety Corps has commended personnel deployed for the ongoing Eid el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations nationwide, describing their performance as key to improved safety and smoother traffic flow on highways during the festive period.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has commended personnel deployed for the ongoing Eid el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations nationwide, describing their performance as key to improved safety and smoother traffic flow on highways during the festive period.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, gave the commendation following reports from supervisory teams deployed from the National Headquarters to monitor the special operations across the country. According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Deputy Corps Commander and Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, the Corps Marshal said the personnel had demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and remarkable performance in the course of the exercise.

He said the commitment and gallantry of officers had contributed significantly to the successes recorded so far in ensuring safer highways and improved traffic management during the Eid period. The commitment and gallantry demonstrated by the personnel have contributed significantly to the successes recorded so far in ensuring safer highways and smoother traffic flow during the festive period.

While expressing satisfaction with the general conduct and operational efficiency of personnel, Mohammed urged officers not to relent but to sustain the momentum throughout the duration of the operation. He noted that the progress recorded so far was driven by the commitment of FRSC personnel as well as cooperation from motorists nationwide.

The positive impact of the special patrol operations has been largely driven by the unwavering commitment of FRSC personnel as well as the cooperation received from members of the motoring public. The Corps Marshal therefore, appealed to road users to continue complying with traffic regulations and safety advisories issued during the festive season.

He also expressed confidence in the capacity of personnel to sustain the gains already achieved, while warning that some motorists still engage in dangerous violations capable of undermining road safety efforts. He listed offences such as speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, and the use of mobile phones while driving as major causes of road crashes.

Mohammed urged motorists to exercise patience and discipline on the highways, stressing that road safety remains a shared responsibility and that the road does not forgive mistakes. The Corps reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and hitch-free post Eid el-Kabir period through sustained enforcement, public enlightenment, traffic management, and prompt rescue services across the country's highways





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Federal Road Safety Corps Eid El-Kabir Special Patrol Operations Shehu Mohammed FRSC Personnel Road Safety

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