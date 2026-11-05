Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal Duty at 41, Closing 23-Year International Career

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal. He leaves as the most-capped men's player and the all-time leading international goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years representing Portugal, ending one of the most remarkable careers in the national team's history.

The 41-year-old announced his decision in an emotional video shared on social media on Thursday, addressing the Portuguese people. Ronaldo wrote that the day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team that belongs to all of us. He said he is bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football At 41

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner described the decision as difficult, saying he made it not with his head alone, but also with his heart. He said that throughout his entire career with the national team, he always tried to push beyond his limits. He added that he wanted to win, to be the best, and to make history.

His retirement marks the end of a 23-year international journey that began in August 2003, when he made his Portugal debut as a teenager. From heartbreaking defeats to historic triumphs, record-breaking performances and major international honours, Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy that transformed Portuguese football. Ronaldo's international story began in earnest at just 19 during the 2004 European Championship, which Portugal hosted.

He scored in Portugal's opening 2-1 defeat to Greece and also found the net in the semi-final victory over the Netherlands. However, his dream of winning a first major international trophy ended in disappointment when Portugal lost 1-0 to Greece in the final. Two years later, at the 2006 World Cup, he was involved in a controversial moment that intensified English hostility towards him.

Ronaldo Controversy and Early International Success

During the match, his Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was sent off following an altercation involving Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo was captured winking towards the Portuguese bench after Rooney's dismissal, sparking controversy among English supporters, who accused him of influencing the referee. Portugal eventually won the encounter 3-1 on penalties, with Ronaldo converting the decisive spot-kick to send his country into the semi-finals.

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Ronaldo produced one of the finest individual performances of his international career during Portugal's 2014 World Cup qualifying play-off against Sweden. With both countries fighting for a place at the tournament in Brazil, Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 first-leg victory in Lisbon. He then delivered a sensational hat-trick in the return leg, helping Portugal secure a 3-2 victory in Stockholm and a 4-2 aggregate win.

The performance overshadowed Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who also scored twice in the second leg. Ronaldo scored all four of Portugal's goals across the two matches, securing their place at the 2014 World Cup. In 2016, Ronaldo finally achieved his dream of winning a major international trophy when Portugal lifted the European Championship in France, defeating hosts France 1-0 in the final in Paris.

Although Ronaldo was forced off in the 25th minute after sustaining a knee injury, he remained actively involved from the sidelines, encouraging his teammates throughout the encounter. The victory secured Portugal's first major international title and marked a defining moment in Ronaldo's career. He finished the tournament with three goals and three assists and was named in the team of the tournament.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo delivered one of the most memorable individual performances of his career when Portugal faced Spain in their opening group match. The forward scored a stunning hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw, rescuing a point for Portugal against their Iberian neighbours. His performance included a penalty, a powerful finish from inside the box and a spectacular late free kick that beat David de Gea.

The hat-trick made him the oldest player at the time to score three goals in a World Cup match, aged 33. Ronaldo added another international trophy to his collection when Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. He was instrumental in the team's campaign, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland to secure a 3-1 victory. Portugal subsequently defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto, with Gonçalo Guedes scoring the decisive goal.

Ronaldo Breaks All-Time International Scoring Record

The triumph gave Ronaldo his second major international trophy as Portugal captain. He would later lead the country to another Nations League title in 2025. Ronaldo made history in September 2021 when he became the highest-scoring player in men's international football. He surpassed former Iranian striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals after scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

His second goal came in the closing moments of the match, securing a 2-1 victory for Portugal. Ronaldo continued to extend the record, eventually finishing his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances. In March 2023, Ronaldo broke another major record by becoming the most-capped player in men's international football. He achieved the milestone during Portugal's 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in a European Championship qualifier, making his 197th appearance for the national team.

The appearance surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, who previously held the record with 196 international caps. His international honours included the 2016 European Championship and the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Beyond his international career, Ronaldo's club journey has been defined by record-breaking achievements, unforgettable goals and trophies across Europe's biggest clubs.

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From his early days at Sporting CP to becoming a global superstar at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the Portuguese forward has enjoyed a career few players can match. His journey to global stardom began at Sporting CP, where his performances attracted the attention of Manchester United. A pre-season friendly against United in Lisbon in 2003 proved decisive. Ronaldo impressed with his skill, speed and confidence, helping Sporting secure a 3-1 victory and setting up two goals.

Ronaldo Move to Manchester United and Early Success

His performance left United's players so impressed that they urged manager Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him. Five days later, Ronaldo completed a £12m move to Old Trafford, beginning a journey that would transform his career. Although Ronaldo won the FA Cup during his first season at Manchester United, it was the 2006-07 campaign that announced his arrival among the world's elite.

He scored 17 Premier League goals, won the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, and helped United claim their first league title since his arrival. The following season proved even more successful. Ronaldo scored 42 goals in all competitions, won another Premier League title and helped United lift the Champions League trophy, scoring in the final against Chelsea.

One of Ronaldo's most memorable Manchester United moments came in April 2009 against Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals. With United needing a goal to strengthen their chances of progressing, Ronaldo unleashed a stunning long-range strike from approximately 40 yards, sending the ball into the top corner. The spectacular effort secured a 1-0 victory and earned him the inaugural FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

It was one of his final major moments at Old Trafford before his record-breaking £80m move to Real Madrid later that year. Ronaldo's rivalry with Barcelona produced several unforgettable moments, but his extra-time winner in the 2011 Copa del Rey final remains one of his most significant achievements in Spain. Against a Barcelona side led by Lionel Messi, Ronaldo rose above the defence to head home Angel Di Maria's cross.

Ronaldo Historic Achievements at Real Madrid

The goal secured a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid, ending their seven-year wait for the Copa del Rey trophy. In October 2015, Ronaldo reached another historic milestone when he became Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer. His goal against Levante in a 3-0 La Liga victory took his tally to 324 goals in just 310 appearances, surpassing Raul's previous record. Ronaldo continued to rewrite the club's history, eventually finishing his Madrid career with an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances.

He also helped the Spanish giants win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored twice in the 2017 Champions League final against Juventus as Madrid successfully defended their European title. He also became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals, reaching the landmark with a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the 2016-17 quarter-final.

In 2018, Ronaldo helped Madrid win their third consecutive Champions League trophy, becoming the first player to win the competition five times. One of the most spectacular goals of Ronaldo's career came against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League quarter-finals. Playing for Real Madrid, Ronaldo produced an extraordinary overhead kick, rising high above the Juventus defence before sending the ball into the net. The goal stunned the stadium, with even Juventus supporters rising to applaud the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo Reaches 900 Career Goals Milestone

In September 2024, Ronaldo became the first player to score 900 official senior career goals, reaching the landmark during Portugal's victory over Croatia. He continued scoring after moving to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, adding to an extraordinary career that has also included spells at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Now sitting on 985 career goals, Ronaldo is just 15 away from reaching 1,000, a milestone no player has achieved in official senior football.

Although his days representing his country are over, his pursuit of football history continues at Al-Nassr.