From Pensions to Cybersecurity: An Interview on a Career Path Less Traveled

A cybersecurity expert discusses his unconventional journey from industrial relations to UK banking security, the 2012 incident that sparked his career, and his mission to protect underserved organizations.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, a cybersecurity professional with an unconventional background shared his journey from industrial relations and personnel management to a key role in a major UK bank's security function.

The interviewee, who began his career in Nigeria, recounted how curiosity and a specific incident in 2012 shifted his focus to cybersecurity. He described how a threat actor gained unauthorized access to his employer's infrastructure, leading to a personal commitment to the field. This experience, he explained, transformed cybersecurity from an abstract concept into a mission to protect systems and people.

The interviewee detailed his academic path, completing an MSc in Applied Data Science at the University of Sunderland in 2023. He noted that the degree provided him with quantitative skills to validate instincts and communicate findings effectively to non-technical audiences. His dissertation on predicting flight delays using machine learning, while seemingly unrelated, honed his ability to define problems clearly and avoid self-deception with data.

In 2023, he received the SuPA Professional Award from the university, recognizing his leadership, community engagement, and professional development beyond coursework, which he sees as a foundation for his subsequent work. Working inside a major UK bank exposed him to scale and consequence, where a single misconfigured firewall could affect hundreds of thousands of customers or trigger regulatory filings. He emphasized the importance of precision in documentation and change management, but acknowledged that large institutions are inherently conservative.

This limitation drove him to address a gap: the many small firms and civil society organizations that lack security budgets yet face serious threats. He now builds tools and solutions for these underserved entities, treating cybersecurity as a discipline that must extend beyond corporate walls. The interview highlighted his belief that understanding human behavior is central to security, as most failures stem from people, and his determination to make protection accessible to all





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