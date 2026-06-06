A look at the ten footballers who appeared in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and continue to play at a professional level in 2026, including Messi, Ronaldo and Modrić, and the remarkable longevity of their careers.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy made a star‑studded appearance at the Los Angeles leg of the FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour, hosted by Coca‑Cola at LA Live on March 24, 2026.

The event provided a fitting backdrop for a story that reaches back two decades to the 2006 tournament in Germany, a competition that featured 736 players representing 32 nations, each squad limited to 23 athletes. While most of those participants have since hung up their boots and moved into coaching, management, media or other football‑related roles, a small cadre of veterans have defied the ordinary retirement curve and remain active on the professional pitch in 2026.

Among those enduring icons are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić, all of whom first stepped onto a World Cup stage in Germany and continue to compete at the highest level more than twenty years later. {Paragraph break}Planet Industry insights aside, the list of ten former 2006 World Cup players still playing professionally reads like a roll call of football history.

Luka Modrić, who contributed modestly for Croatia in 2006, has grown into the nation's most celebrated player, steering the side to the 2018 World Cup final and now continuing his midfield mastery at the age of 40. Lionel Messi, selected as a teenage prodigy for Argentina in Germany, has amassed multiple Ballon d'Or awards, two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup, and in 2026 he remains a pivotal figure for his club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted his inaugural World Cup goal in Germany, is still scoring and mentoring in the professional arena at 41, retaining his status as the sport's all‑time leading scorer on the international stage. Beyond the marquee trio, other seasoned competitors have also shown remarkable longevity.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, a cornerstone of the 2010 World Cup‑winning side and a two‑time European champion, is currently unattached to any club but has not formally announced retirement, keeping the door open for a possible comeback. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who served as a reliable backup in 2006, has prolonged his career into his late thirties, while Mexican shot‑stopper Guillermo Ochoa, another 2006 veteran, is still active at 40 after spells across Europe and North America.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański, who debuted in Germany as a youngster, continues to ply his trade with clubs in England, demonstrating that goalkeeping can extend well beyond the typical playing span. German forward Lukas Podolski, honoured as the Best Young Player of the 2006 tournament, enjoyed a decorated career that included lifting the 2014 World Cup trophy and now competes in his native Poland.

Paraguayan striker Roque Santa Cruz, at 44, epitomises endurance, still featuring in domestic competition and serving as a role model for aspiring athletes. Finally, José Montiel, the least‑known name on the list, remains active in Paraguayan football, proving that dedication can sustain a professional career well past the usual retirement age.

These ten athletes, ranging from teenage hopefuls in Germany to seasoned veterans still battling on the pitch in 2026, illustrate an extraordinary span of careers that bridge generations and highlight the timeless allure of the beautiful game





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FIFA World Cup Veteran Players Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Luka Modrić

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