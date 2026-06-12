Friday Sermon: A nation cannot achieve progress without good leaders and citizens

Islamic scholar Murtadha Gusau emphasizes the importance of good leaders and citizens in achieving progress in a nation. He quotes the Prophet Muhammad and shares the story of Umar Ibn al-Khattab to illustrate the point.

A nation cannot achieve progress without good leaders and citizens, Islamic scholar Murtadha Gusau says in his Friday sermon. Gusau emphasizes that a nation's true progress is deeply intertwined with the moral compass of its people.

He quotes the Prophet Muhammad, who said that every one of us is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock. Gusau also highlights the importance of leaders consulting their people and leading by example, rather than by privilege. He notes that a nation cannot achieve progress if its citizens are corrupt or negligent, as Allah the Almighty states that He will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.

Gusau shares the story of Umar Ibn al-Khattab, who walked the streets of Madinah at night disguised to check on the welfare of his people. He overheard a mother telling her daughter to mix water with the milk they were selling to increase their profit, but the daughter refused, stating that the Caliph had forbidden it. Gusau concludes that a nation's true progress relies on the vital synergy of righteous leadership and responsible citizenship.

He emphasizes that true prosperity requires both divine justice from those in power and sincere dedication from the people. Gusau also notes that a nation cannot thrive if its leaders are corrupt, tyrannical, or self-serving, and that the Prophet Muhammad warned that any leader who betrays or neglects his people will find the gates of Paradise forbidden to him.

Conversely, the Prophet Muhammad said that the most beloved of people to Allah on the Day of Resurrection and the nearest to Him will be the just leader. Gusau concludes that a nation's success is a two-way street, and that citizens cannot demand righteous leaders while neglecting their own civic and moral duties





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Murtadha Gusau Friday Sermon Good Leaders Good Citizens Progress Islamic Teachings

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