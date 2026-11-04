Court Documents Confirm INEC Withheld Kano NDC Governorship Candidate Name

Certified true copies of court documents confirm INEC withheld the Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate name in Kano after an interim order from the Federal High Court. The case resumes after a joinder application delayed proceedings.

Certified true copies of court documents from the Federal High Court in Kano have confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission withheld the name of the Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate, Aminu Gwarzo, from its updated lists in compliance with a court order.

The suit is numbered FHC/KN/CS/440/2026 and was heard at Federal High Court No.3 in Kano. The documents validated INEC's position that its handling of the candidate list was bound by judicial directives. The commission had faced public questions over the omission, but the certified copies showed it acted under a restraining order rather than by its own discretion.

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Lawsuit Challenges NDC Candidate Selection Process

The lawsuit was instituted by three aggrieved NDC members, Garba Umar Isa, Yau Nasiru and Atiku Jamilu Abubakar, against INEC as the 1st Defendant and the NDC as the 2nd Defendant. They filed a motion ex parte on October 17, 2026, seeking the court's intervention. The plaintiffs challenged the process that produced Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as the party's governorship candidate and Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate.

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Mustapha is the son of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. The applicants alleged that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is also the NDC vice-presidential candidate, unilaterally anointed Gwarzo and his son Mustapha for the governorship and deputy governorship positions. They were not satisfied with how the two candidates emerged. During the proceedings, counsel for the applicants, S.A.

Abdullahi, moved the court to grant interim protective reliefs. Justice Amobeda presided over the case and delivered his ruling on October 27, 2026. The judge ordered that INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, officers or any person or group of persons deriving authority from it are restrained from publishing the name of any candidate in the governorship list as it relates to the NDC in the Kano governorship election for 2027, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The order also restrained INEC in the interim from tampering, altering, adding to or subtracting from the final governorship list published on or about the 10th day of October 2026, pending the hearing of the motion on notice. The commission was directed not to make any changes to that list. Justice Amobeda further ordered that the order and other relevant documents be served on the defendants to ensure all parties were formally notified of the proceedings.

He also ordered accelerated hearing of the case, indicating the dispute needed prompt judicial attention. The matter was adjourned to the 2nd day of November, 2026 for hearing. While earlier political debates and party criticisms raised questions about the timeline of candidate omissions, the verified court order provided tangible proof that INEC was legally constrained from publishing or altering the NDC governorship list pending the outcome of the substantive suit.

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Court Adjourns Hearing on NDC Nomination Dispute

With the court mandating an accelerated hearing for November 2, 2026, all parties were expected to address the substantive legal issues before the bench. However, the matter could not proceed in court on Monday. Counsel for Gwarzo approached the court with an application for joinder in the case. The application was aimed at securing his participation in the legal proceedings, given that the outcome could directly affect his position as the NDC governorship candidate.

The adjournment means the dispute over the party's governorship nomination will remain unresolved until the court resumes hearing the case. Although the party had presented Gwarzo as its governorship candidate, the pending court dispute has placed the publication of his name under judicial consideration. The situation also affects the status of his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whose emergence was equally challenged by the applicants. The case remains before the Federal High Court in Kano.