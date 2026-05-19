Fresh Blood in the Women's Game at Roland Garros

The 2026 French Open is set to feature a strong field of top female tennis players, with some emerging talents also making their mark. The tournament, beginning on Sunday, will be a test for the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who needs to overcome her own struggles and defeat current and previous rivals. Amongst those watching on will be Sofia Kenin, who had a disappointing runlast season at Roland Garros, and younger players such as Marta Kostyuk and Victoria Mboko. Expect high-quality tennis and exciting matches as the contenders vie for glory.

Belarus ’ Aryna Sabalenka looked unbeatable when the clay-court season started last month, but her dominance of the women’s game has started to show cracks. The four-time Grand Slam champion still holds more than 1,000 ranking points on her closest challengers.

However, her main rival over the next fortnight will be going one better than her runner-up finish last year in the French capital. Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin is not ready to cede her title lightly and has previous experience at Roland Garros, while younger players like Marta Kostyuk and Victoria Mboko are also in the hunt. The women's game at Roland Garros is shaping up to be exciting with these top players all aiming for glory





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Belarus Aryna Sabalenka Roland Garros Professional Tennis Clay-Court Season French Open Gems Of Women's Tennis World Number One Four-Time Grand Slam Champion Rivals Emerging Talents Girls On Fire

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