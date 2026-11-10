French Supermarkets Hit by Cyberattack Linking IRGC Unit Shahid Kaveh

French supermarket groups face sabotage after a cyberattack blamed on IRGC-linked Shahid Kaveh unit raised freezer temps. Details on the attack follow.

A coordinated cyberattack struck major French supermarket groups overnight, causing significant spoilage by remotely sabotaging refrigeration systems. Authorities have linked this incident to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) of Iran, specifically citing the cyber unit Shahid Kaveh as the perpetrator behind the digital intrusion that disrupted cold storage across the nation.

Attack Targets Major Retail Chains

French supermarket groups such as E-Leclerc, Intermarché, Carrefour, Monoprix, and Coopérative U were all hit by the malicious code. Coopérative U reported that more than 100 of its supermarkets were targeted during the breach. Meanwhile, Carrefour identified about 80 affected supermarkets that suffered similar operational disruptions.

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Sabotage Mechanism Raises Temperatures

Investigators determined that attackers used Farsi and IP addresses linked to devices in Iran to carry out the attack. The hackers gained internet access to the refrigeration systems and remotely raised temperatures to 122 degrees Fahrenheit overnight. This drastic increase in heat caused immediate damage to perishable goods stored in the affected facilities.

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Government Response and Investigation

This incident marks the first large-scale cyberattack carried out for sabotage purposes on French soil. Authorities view it as a major attack on the nation's interests and on the security of the French people. Officials have declared that the incident will not go unanswered and pledged to take any other measures that are proportionate and necessary.

Broader European Impact Remains Unclear

Supermarkets in several other European countries also reported similar refrigeration problems last week. However, it remains unclear if these incidents are linked to the French attacks, according to the BBC. French authorities have launched a full investigation into Shahid Kaveh, a cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC, to determine the full scope of the digital threat.