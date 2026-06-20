Frank Omenka to Discuss His Role in Abacha Years for First Time in 30 Years

A former military intelligence officer, Frank Omenka, who was at the centre of allegations of abuses during Nigeria's military era, is set to publicly discuss his role in the Abacha years for the first time in more than three decades.

A former military intelligence officer, Frank Omenka, who was at the centre of allegations of abuses during Nigeria's military era, is set to publicly discuss his role in the Abacha years for the first time in more than three decades.

The event, organised by Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in partnership with PREMIUM TIMES, will feature a virtual panel discussion on June 25. The discussion will revisit one of the most consequential and controversial periods in Nigeria's military history, focusing on the inner workings of the Abacha government, allegations against Mr Omenka, and the lessons he believes the period holds for contemporary security challenges in Nigeria and West Africa.

Mr Omenka's rise within the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), one of the most influential institutions in the country's security architecture during the 1990s, has been well-documented. Critics of the government accused military intelligence and other security agencies of playing central roles in monitoring opponents, suppressing dissent, and investigating perceived threats to the regime. Former detainees, journalists, and human rights activists frequently identified Mr Omenka as one of the most influential officers within that structure.

His name became particularly associated with the DMI Security Group, which numerous former detainees linked to detention and interrogation operations during the period. Much of Mr Omenka's public reputation was formed through the accounts of others, including former detainees, journalists, and human rights activists who appeared before the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, popularly known as the Oputa Panel. The commission was established after Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999.

Mr Omenka's silence on the allegations against him has been notable throughout the years of accusations, testimony, and public scrutiny. The event will provide an opportunity for Mr Omenka to share his side of the story and offer insights into the Abacha years. The virtual panel discussion will feature PREMIUM TIMES' publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi; the newspaper's managing editor, Idris Akinbajo; the editor of The News Magazine, Kunle Ajibade; and Adeolu Adewumi, a catalyst at TEL Africa.

The theme of the discussion is 'The Abacha Years: Obeying the last order and the untold accounts.

' The event is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders, including security experts, human rights activists, and journalists. It will provide a platform for a nuanced discussion on the Abacha years and the lessons that can be learned from that period. Mr Omenka's participation in the event marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to uncover the truth about the Abacha regime and its impact on Nigeria's security architecture.

The discussion will also focus on the role of the DMI and other security agencies during the Abacha era, and how their actions contributed to the climate of fear that characterised the regime. The event will provide a unique opportunity for Mr Omenka to share his perspective on the Abacha years and the lessons that can be learned from that period.

It will also provide a platform for a nuanced discussion on the role of the DMI and other security agencies during the Abacha era, and how their actions contributed to the climate of fear that characterised the regime. The discussion will revisit the inner workings of the Abacha government, allegations that have followed Mr Omenka since the 1990s, and the lessons he believes the period holds for contemporary security challenges in Nigeria and West Africa.

The event will provide a platform for a nuanced discussion on the Abacha years and the lessons that can be learned from that period. Mr Omenka's participation in the event marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to uncover the truth about the Abacha regime and its impact on Nigeria's security architecture.

The discussion will focus on the role of the DMI and other security agencies during the Abacha era, and how their actions contributed to the climate of fear that characterised the regime. The event will provide a unique opportunity for Mr Omenka to share his perspective on the Abacha years and the lessons that can be learned from that period





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Former Intelligence Officer Frank Omenka to Break Silence on Abacha Era for First Time in 30 YearsAfter three decades of silence amid widespread allegations of human rights abuses during Nigeria's military dictatorship, retired Colonel Frank Omenka, a key figure in the Abacha regime's intelligence apparatus, will publicly discuss his role in a virtual panel hosted by TEL-Africa and PREMIUM TIMES. The event aims to examine the era's inner workings and contemporary security lessons.

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