France and Nigeria signed three agribusiness agreements and developed an energy roadmap during French Week 2026 in Lagos, with a focus on boosting investment in agriculture, energy and technology.

France and Nigeria have moved to deepen bilateral economic cooperation following the signing of three agribusiness agreements and the development of an energy roadmap during French Week 2026 in Lagos.

The engagements were organised by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and brought together government officials, investors, businesses and industry stakeholders. In a statement released by the FNCCI, the engagements focused on strengthening commercial partnerships and creating opportunities for French investment in Nigeria, particularly in energy and agribusiness. The FNCCI also said the programme explored opportunities for increased cooperation across energy, agriculture and technology.

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France Nigeria Shift To Concrete Business Partnerships

The Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier, said the engagements marked a shift from diplomatic discussions towards concrete business opportunities. He said France and Nigeria share significant economic opportunities, and the objective is to translate the strong diplomatic relationship between both countries into concrete investments, business partnerships and sustainable economic growth. As part of the programme, stakeholders held the inaugural France-Nigeria Energy Roundtable.

It was co-chaired by TotalEnergies and SPIE Global Services Energy, alongside the France-Nigeria Agri-Business Summit, held in partnership with the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club. At the energy roundtable, industry representatives including Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and ExxonMobil examined investment opportunities and infrastructure challenges in Nigeria's oil and gas sector. Particular attention was given to the country's gas development agenda. NLNG Managing Director Adeleye Falade said utilisation at the company's facilities had risen to 81 per cent.

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He also said the completion of the Train 7 project is expected to increase domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply by about 50 per cent. Participants stressed the need for policy stability, predictable pricing and an investment-friendly operating environment to attract long-term capital into Nigeria's energy infrastructure. The discussions highlighted the conditions needed for sustained investment in the sector.

Nigerian Businesses Must Gain From Energy Investments

President of the FNCCI, Guillaume Niarfeix, said investments in the sector must also translate into stronger participation by Nigerian businesses across the value chain. He said developing Nigeria's energy potential would require long-term capital and a stable operating environment, while stressing the importance of ensuring that investments create sustainable value for local businesses. Niarfeix also said the focus is to build partnerships that go beyond business discussions and deliver measurable benefits.

By connecting French expertise with Nigerian opportunities, he said, lasting value can be created across agriculture, energy and other strategic sectors. Attention also shifted to agriculture, with the France-Nigeria Agri-Business Summit providing a platform for companies and institutions to establish partnerships. The summit aimed at improving productivity, skills development and value-chain integration. Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the summit.

The first involved M2i, the Tomatoes and Orchard Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to deploy innovative crop-protection and pest-management solutions. The second was a technical cooperation agreement between Lesaffre Nigeria and the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN). It is designed to improve product quality and strengthen technical skills in the baking industry.

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Agribusiness MoUs Signed For Training And Technology

The third agreement involved JR Farms Group Nigeria and France's UniLaSalle to provide advanced agribusiness training for Nigerian entrepreneurs. The agreements are expected to strengthen technical capacity and encourage the adoption of technology and expertise across selected agricultural value chains. The Consul General also inaugurated the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club (FNABC), which is expected to provide a platform for continued technical cooperation, business networking and investment between stakeholders in both countries.

In addition, plans were announced for a Nigerian Pavilion at the 2027 Salon International de l'Agriculture (SIA) in Paris. The initiative is expected to give Nigerian agricultural producers an opportunity to showcase their products to buyers and investors in France and other European markets. French Week 2026 also featured the French Tech Summit, which brought together French investors, technology companies and Nigerian startups to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The organisers said the wider programme reflected the growing commercial relationship between both countries. Potential areas of cooperation span energy, agriculture, technology, manufacturing and other sectors. The FNCCI said the focus would now shift towards implementing the agreements reached during the week. It said the next phase would involve converting business discussions into investments and long-term commercial partnerships.

The chamber also said the partnerships demonstrated the potential for French technical expertise and capital to complement Nigeria's large consumer market, agricultural potential and energy resources. It added that this could create opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries.