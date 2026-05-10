Fourth reported airstrike in Niger State causes civilian casualties and group movement into Munya

An unspecified number of civilians have died following a military airstrike on Guradnayi, a settlement near Kusasu in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The attack occurred early Sunday, with witnesses estimating that at least 12 people were killed in one residence. The armed group has been reported to have moved into neighbouring Munya, still active near Kabula. The Nigerian Air Force has not issued an official statement, and its spokesperson has not responded to enquiries.

An unspecified number of civilians reportedly died following a military airstrike on Guradnayi in Niger State, leaving at least 12 people killed in one residence.

Witnesses say armed men on motorcycles were chased by military aircraft in the area. This incident is the fourth reported airstrike in Shiroro causing civilian casualties, and the group has been reported to have moved into neighbouring Munya, still active near Kabula. The Nigerian Air Force has not officially responded. A security source confirmed the armed group's presence near Kuchi, rustling cattle in Munya





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Military Airstrike Civilian Casualties Attack In Niger State Armed Group Movement Neighbouring Munya

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