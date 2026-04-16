Fourteen Passengers, Including JAMB Candidates, Abducted in Benue

A group of gunmen have abducted at least 14 passengers, many of whom were students preparing to write their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), during an attack on a bus traveling along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State. Security forces are currently engaged in rescue operations.

Gunmen have abducted a minimum of fourteen passengers, including individuals registered for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a standardized test administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The distressing incident occurred along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State .

Reports indicate the victims were traveling in a Benue Links bus from Makurdi to Otukpo when the vehicle was ambushed on Wednesday night. An anonymous source, prioritizing security, informed The PUNCH that the bus, carrying approximately eighteen passengers, with a significant number being JAMB candidates, was intercepted near Otukpo around 8 p.m.

The majority of those on board were forcibly taken into the surrounding wilderness. According to the source, two individuals, one of whom was the driver, managed to evade the attackers. The passengers were predominantly young men and women en route to sit for their JAMB examinations.

The Commissioner of Police for Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, has corroborated the incident, confirming that fourteen passengers were taken and one individual managed to escape. The Police Commissioner stated, 'I am in Otukpo now with my team. We are in the bush coordinating the rescue operation.' He further assured that investigations are actively underway.

The police chief also highlighted that the transport company has an established policy prohibiting night travel, but it is alleged that the driver contravened this rule by picking up passengers after the designated operational hours. The Chairman of the Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, has confirmed the deployment of security operatives to the affected region.

These operatives are presently engaged in extensive searches of nearby forests with the objective of securing the safe release of the abducted individuals. This recent abduction, specifically targeting JAMB candidates, compounds the escalating number of security breaches witnessed across Benue State in recent weeks.

These include lethal assaults on communities situated within the Apa and Gwer East local government areas, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives and the displacement of numerous residents. In response to the deteriorating security landscape, security agencies have significantly augmented their operational tempo across all impacted territories.

Both police and military authorities have conveyed assurances to the populace regarding their persistent endeavors to suppress the pervasive violence and re-establish a secure environment. Notwithstanding these efforts, recurrent attacks on vital transportation arteries, such as the Makurdi–Otukpo highway, continue to fuel profound apprehension regarding the safety of commuters, with particular concern directed towards students and other individuals considered particularly vulnerable during their travels.





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Benue State Abduction JAMB Candidates Makurdi-Otukpo Road Security Incident

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