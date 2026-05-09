Four Suspected Terrorists Apprehended by Amotekun Corps in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps arrests four suspected terrorists linked to a series of violent crimes across Ondo State, transferred them to DSS for interrogation, and dismantled criminal hideouts to restore security.

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps , have apprehended four suspected terrorists linked to a series of violent crimes across the state as part of intensified efforts to curb insecurity.

The suspects, believed to be members of a notorious gang responsible for armed robbery, kidnapping, and destruction of property, have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further interrogation and possible prosecution. The arrests followed credible intelligence and sustained operations targeting criminal enclaves within the state’s forest reserves.

The suspects confessed to commencing operations that led to the instability experienced in the state over the past eight months and were involved in several criminal activities affecting multiple victims. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, they were transferred to the DSS for deeper investigation





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Ondo State Amotekun Corps Department Of State Services (DSS) Terrorist Arrests Armed Robbery Kidnapping Criminal Activities Restoring Security

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