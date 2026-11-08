Two Trains Collide in Egypt Killing Four and Injuring 88

Two trains collided in Giza's Al-Ayyat area south of Cairo, killing four passengers and injuring 88 others, according to Egyptian authorities.

Two trains collided south of the Egypt ian capital on Sunday, derailing several carriages, killing four people and injuring dozens, according to authorities. Egypt's railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry said an initial count put the toll from the crash at four passengers killed, with 88 others being treated for injuries in hospitals around the Giza area. State-owned media had earlier reported that 120 people were wounded, without clarifying the degree of injury. The health ministry's figure of 88 injured is the latest official count provided by authorities. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was following the accident with great concern.

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Urgent Investigation Ordered

He directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent. The crash occurred in Giza's Al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt's worst-ever rail disaster. In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travellers south of Cairo. In 2009, multiple train crashes in the area killed dozens.

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Several carriages lay on their side, AFP journalists at the scene reported. One end of a train had crumpled into a mangle of steel, while the end of the other had been spliced open in the impact and toppled off the tracks into an adjacent farm.

First responders and passersby helped lift one of the victims out of the wreckage in a black body bag, AFP images showed. Rescuers could be seen working among the twisted metal of the derailed carriages. Authorities said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The railway authority has not yet said what may have caused the collision or whether signal failure or human error was involved.

Egypt Rail Network Struggles

Egypt's 110 million people depend heavily on rail transport, but the network, one of the largest in Africa, has suffered repeated deadly accidents over the years. Over the past decade, Egypt has poured billions of dollars into updating its transport infrastructure, including new highways and high-speed rail lines, but has yet to overhaul much of its ageing rail network. The collision is the latest in a long series of rail disasters in Egypt.

The country has struggled to maintain and modernise its extensive railway system despite repeated government pledges to improve safety. The accident occurred on Sunday in Al-Ayyat, a town in Giza governate about 50 kilometres south of Cairo. The area has seen some of the country's most devastating train crashes. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to the site.

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Hospitals in the Giza area were placed on alert to receive the injured, the health ministry said. Egypt's railway authority said it would release further details once the investigation into the cause of the crash is complete. The government has not announced any arrests or disciplinary measures so far. President al-Sisi's directive for an urgent investigation reflects the pressure on authorities to address public concerns about rail safety.

Renewed Focus on Modernisation

The president said those found negligent would be held accountable. The crash has renewed attention on Egypt's railway modernisation programme. Despite billions spent on new projects, much of the existing network remains outdated and prone to breakdowns. Egypt's rail network is one of the oldest and largest in Africa.

It carries millions of passengers each year, but safety records have remained poor despite repeated government promises of reform. Authorities have not yet identified the victims or provided details about their ages or nationalities. The investigation is ongoing and further information is expected in the coming days.