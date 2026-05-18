Four Italians Found Dead in Underwater Cave After Maldives Diving Disaster

The bodies of four Italians who drowned in the Maldives’ worst diving disaster were found in an underwater cave on Monday, Maldivian and Italian officials said, after an international recovery effort. The bodies were found four days after a group of five Italians failed to return from a dive in the Indian Ocean tourist destination on Thursday, but have not yet been recovered. Another body was found on Thursday, while a Maldivian National Defence Force rescuer died from decompression-related complications after surfacing during the search on Saturday. The search was suspended after the death of MNDF diver Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhy but resumed on Monday with assistance from Italy, Britain and Australia.

A tourist, along with guides, returns after an open-water diving session near Rasfannu Beach in Malé on May 15, 2026. Photo by MOHAMED AFRAH / AFPThe bodies of four Italians who drowned in the Maldives ’ worst diving disaster were found in an underwater cave on Monday, Maldivian and Italian officials said, after an international recovery effort.

The bodies were found four days after a group of five Italians failed to return from a dive in the Indian Ocean tourist destination on Thursday, but have not yet been recovered. Another body was found on Thursday, while a Maldivian National Defence Force rescuer died from decompression-related complications after surfacing during the search on Saturday.

The search was suspended after the death of MNDF diver Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhy but resumed on Monday with assistance from Italy, Britain and Australia. The bodies of four missing divers have been located inside the Vaavu Atoll cave during a joint search and recovery operation. Chief Government Spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef told AFP that the four bodies were found in a cave that was much bigger and deeper than first thought.

The cave was at a depth of about 60 metres (195 feet). Tourists visiting the upmarket holiday destination are allowed to dive to a maximum depth of 30 metres. Italy’s University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter, and two young researchers. The Maldives has suspended the operating licence of the luxury vessel from which the Italians had been diving and launched an investigation to determine whether safety regulations had been breached.

Tourism is a key source of revenue for the low-lying Maldives, a nation of 1,192 small coral islands and atolls scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator in the Indian Ocean. Its pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters and coral reefs attract divers and snorkellers from around the world, who often stay at secluded resorts or on live-aboard dive boats





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Maldives Diving Disaster Underwater Cave International Recovery Effort Italian Victims Maldivian National Defence Force Tourism Revenue Low-Lying Islands Pristine Beaches Clear Turquoise Waters Coral Reefs Live-Aboard Dive Boats Secluded Resorts

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