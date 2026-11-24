Four Edo State Security Corps operatives were arrested for allegedly leaking police movements to cultists in Benin City, while separate operations led to 10 Aye cult suspects and four kidnappers being taken into custody.

Four operatives of the Edo State Security Corps have been arrested for allegedly leaking information about police movements to suspected cultists in the Adolor area of Benin City.

The suspects were identified as Isaac Iruvwe, Gideon Acher, Tony Oahiale and Culture Uzo. They were arrested while police operatives were tracking suspected cultists in the area. The spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed the arrests in a statement on Tuesday. She said the operatives were surprised to discover that information about their movements and activities had been leaked.

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Edo Police Parade Suspects For Various Crimes

Ikoedem spoke during the parade of suspects arrested for various offences. She said investigations into the leak led to the arrest of the four security personnel. She added that a separate operation led to the arrest of 10 suspected members of the Aye cult group during an alleged initiation ceremony.

According to her, the four suspected kidnappers were arrested following the rescue of two victims, Yakubu Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed, who were found unharmed during an intensive bush-combing operation in the Ikakumoh/Ayaran Forest. She said, Four personnel of the Edo State Security Corps were arrested for allegedly leaking information on police movements to suspected cultists in the Adolor area of Benin City. Others were also arrested for other crimes, which include kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery.

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These arrests underscore the Command's determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements and ensure the safety of residents. The Commissioner of Police, Patrick Daaor, reiterates the Command's resolve to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators to justice. He commends the officers involved for their courage and professionalism and appreciates members of the public for their timely information and continued support.

Residents Urged To Report Suspicious Activities

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, as the security of Edo State remains a collective responsibility. The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by the Edo State Police Command to tackle cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery in the state. Police said the operations were carried out based on timely intelligence and public cooperation. The command urged residents to continue providing useful information that could help security agencies prevent crime and apprehend offenders.

It said such collaboration remains essential to maintaining peace and order across Edo State. Investigations into the activities of the arrested security personnel and the other suspects are ongoing, according to the police. Further details are expected as the cases progress.