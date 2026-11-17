Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church say Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as senior pastor, citing a 2021 video in which the late founder named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor. The church rejects the removal as constitutionally invalid and says Odukoya remains its duly appointed leader.

Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos have insisted that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the church's senior pastor. The board reaffirmed its resolution of November 16 withdrawing recognition of him.

The trustees also announced that interim spiritual and administrative leadership of the church has been entrusted to Pastor Rotimi Okpaise. They said the arrangement will remain pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure. The controversy became public on Tuesday, November 17, when the trustees announced that Odukoya's tenure had ended with immediate effect.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Rejects Removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Cites Invalid Board Decision

Trustees cite constitution and founder instructions

They said the decision followed a review of the church's constitution and recorded instructions left by founder Pastor Taiwo Odukoya before his death in 2023. The trustees said the review was meant to ensure the leadership transition reflected the late founder's wishes and complied with the church's governing provisions. They described the decision as an institutional action taken in the interest of the church. Hours after the announcement, the church issued a counterstatement rejecting the purported removal as constitutionally invalid.

It said the statement reflected the position of certain individuals who had constituted themselves into a group called Concerned Members of the Board. The church maintained that Odukoya remained its duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees. It said his appointment was unanimously approved by the board in September 2023.

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The church also alleged that the trustees behind the removal announcement had been asked to resign on March 14, 2026, over alleged repeated violations of the church's constitution and founding principles. It said one trustee subsequently resigned while the others continued to take decisions outside the constitutional framework. The trustees later released a video in which the late founder reportedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

Video reveals Taiwo Odukoya preferred successor

In the recording, Taiwo Odukoya said Areogun should take over the church if he died or became incapacitated. In case of my demise, which I don't expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun, Taiwo said in the video. He added that Jimmy Odukoya would serve as Areogun's immediate assistant in administration and head of the youth church.

The late founder also said everything remained the same and was laid out in the constitution. He noted that an aspect of the constitution was being reviewed but had not been concluded. According to the trustees, the recording was made in December 2021 at Taiwo's request by Jimmy and witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya. The trustees claimed they did not see the video until late December 2025, more than two years after the founder's death.

The trustees alleged that Jimmy told the board in 2023 that his father had handed the leadership mantle to him, and that the video was not presented when succession arrangements were being considered. They described the non-disclosure as a significant development that could have influenced their deliberations. The Board considers this omission particularly grave, as the disclosure of such information could reasonably have influenced its deliberations and the ultimate decision reached, the statement read.

Board questions disclosure of material information

The board said it had completed its review of the recording, the circumstances surrounding Jimmy's appointment and the implications for the church's succession process. It said the fundamental issue was not simply the identity of the person appointed. The fundamental issue, therefore, is not simply the identity of the person appointed, but whether the Board's decision was reached on the basis of full, accurate and transparent disclosure of all material information relevant to the succession process, it stated.

The trustees said the controversy was not an isolated incident, disclosing that they had spent several months trying to resolve concerns about leadership succession, church administration and adherence to governance arrangements. They said they preferred dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful resolution over public confrontation. The board said it sought the intervention of respected Christian leaders whom the church's founding pastors held in high esteem.

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However, it alleged that its efforts had not produced the desired outcome, accusing Jimmy of failing to provide the cooperation required. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has not provided the level of engagement and cooperation necessary to achieve a satisfactory resolution, the statement read. The board also cited unresolved governance concerns alongside moral and doctrinal controversies as reasons for its intervention.

The trustees said they could not remain indifferent while the church's spiritual heritage, institutional integrity and public reputation faced what they described as continuing erosion. They said their responsibility was not merely administrative or custodial but a solemn obligation to preserve the church's integrity, safeguard its doctrine and protect the spiritual welfare of its congregation.

November resolution removes Odukoya from post

Accordingly, having previously called upon Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to step down, the Board, at its meeting held on 16 November 2026, resolved that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, with immediate effect. The trustees also accused individuals acting on behalf of Jimmy Odukoya of taking control of the church's official social media accounts without authorisation.

They said the platforms had been used to publish accounts of the leadership dispute which the board considered inaccurate and misleading. The board warned members of the church, the media and the general public that statements appearing on those platforms did not represent its position. Only statements issued and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Trustees should be regarded as the official position of the Church on these matters, it said.

The trustees added that they were taking steps to restore the church's official communication channels to proper and authorised control. In its counter-statement published on the church's website, Odukoya's camp described the purported removal as constitutionally invalid and argued that the individuals behind the announcement were operating outside the church's constitutional framework.

For the avoidance of doubt, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, the church's statement said. The church urged members and the public to distinguish between the pronouncements of the individuals behind the removal announcement and what it described as its constitutionally authorised position.