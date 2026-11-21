Jimmy Odukoya has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos challenging the meetings and resolutions that removed him as senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, two days after a Lagos State High Court interim order restricted him from acting as spiritual head.

Jimmy Odukoya has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos challenging the validity of the meetings and resolutions that led to his removal as senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed in Lagos on Friday by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church and Odukoya as claimants. The defendants are Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo. Odukoya is asking the court to declare his removal illegal and to invalidate the resolutions passed by the group opposing his leadership.

Also read Court restrains Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church

Court Challenge Over Church Constitution

Rather than only seeking to reverse his removal, Odukoya's case places the church's governing constitution at the centre of the dispute. He is asking the court to determine whether resolutions reached at meetings allegedly convened by the Concerned Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, have any legal or binding effect on the church.

Odukoya is also asking the court to determine whether the Board of Trustees could remove a senior pastor through a resolution without following the procedure contained in Article VII, Section 39 of the church's constitution, read alongside Article VIII, Sections 45(c) and (g). He is seeking injunctions preventing the defendants from taking further steps to enforce the decisions reached at the disputed meetings and a November 17 letter communicating the decision to him.

Advertisement

The Federal High Court case comes two days after a separate proceeding at the Lagos State High Court resulted in an interim order restricting Odukoya from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual head. Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on November 18 following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church. The court also restrained Odukoya from interfering with the church's governance, administration and activities.

Interim Order Limits Pastoral Role

The order was granted ex parte, meaning it was made at an initial stage without hearing Odukoya before it was issued. The matter was adjourned until December 1 for mention. The legal dispute followed the November 17 announcement by a faction of the church's trustees that Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor. The trustees said their decision followed a review of the church's constitution and a recording made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021.

According to the trustees, the recording contained succession instructions that had not been presented when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023. The trustees said the late founder had designated Adekunle Areogun as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy administrative and youth-ministry responsibilities under the succession arrangement. Odukoya rejected the decision, arguing that his appointment as senior pastor in September 2023 was unanimously approved and remained constitutionally valid.

He also argued that the announcement did not constitute a valid decision of the church's Board of Trustees. He alleged that members behind the removal had themselves been instructed to resign since March 2026 over alleged violations of the church's constitution and founding principles. In the Lagos State High Court case, suit number LD/0126PRA/2026, the trustees argued that Odukoya had ceased to occupy the position because the late founder had designated another successor under the church's constitution.

Advertisement

Succession Recording Dispute Continues

They also asked the court to prevent him from disrupting the church's administration while they complied with the Lagos State High Court's pre-action requirements. The court granted the applicants permission to commence the action under the pre-action protocol and directed that Odukoya be served with the originating processes and accompanying documents. The group subsequently released a video purportedly recorded by Taiwo Odukoya in December 2021.

In the recording, the late founder was heard naming Adekunle Areogun as his preferred successor and assigning Jimmy Odukoya an administrative role, along with responsibility for the youth church. Odukoya and those supporting his leadership rejected the announcement. The trustees subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to oversee the church's interim spiritual and administrative leadership pending the completion of processes for a substantive leadership structure.

The competing lawsuits have now moved the battle over the church's leadership from public statements and social media into the courts.