A Lagos State High Court has issued an ex parte interim order restraining Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church, pending compliance with pre-action protocol rules. The case was adjourned to December 1, 2026.

A Lagos State High Court has issued an interim order restraining Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church.

The order was made on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin. The court also restrained Mr Odukoya, whether acting personally or through any proxies, from interfering with, disrupting, meddling with or obstructing the activities, governance and other business of the church. The judge acted following an ex parte application by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

Also read Leadership Crisis Deepens at Fountain of Life Church as Trustees Oust Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

The application was moved by the claimant's counsel, Ibitayo Reju. The trustees argued that Mr Odukoya had ceased to hold the office following the appointment of a successor by the late founder and Senior Pastor of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in accordance with the church's constitution. The enrolled order specifically restrained the defendant from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church.

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The restraint is pending the claimant's full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on pre-action protocol. Justice Adewunmi-Oshin further ordered that Mr Odukoya, whether acting personally or through any proxies, must not interfere with, disrupt, meddle with or obstruct the activities, governance and other business of the church.

The court also granted the claimant leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the 2019 Practice Directions. The order stated that the defendant should file his response in accordance with the timelines stipulated under the Practice Direction. The court directed that the originating processes and accompanying documents be served on Mr Odukoya immediately.

However, the judge emphasised that the order was made ex parte and without prejudice to the defendant's right to challenge it. This Order is made ex parte and without prejudice to the right of the Respondents to apply to set it aside, or to respond fully to the substantive claims, upon being served, the enrolled order read. The proceedings were conducted in the absence of the parties, while the defendant was unrepresented.

Court Adjourns Leadership Dispute

The judge adjourned the suit, marked LD/0126PRA/2026, until December 1, 2026, for mention. The court did not direct that the church should be closed or sealed, nor did it suspend worship services or appoint a replacement for Mr Odukoya. In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night, the trustees confirmed the court order.

The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church wishes to inform members of the Church and the general public that, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, the High Court of Lagos State granted interim orders restraining Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church and from interfering with the governance, administration and activities of the Church, the statement read. A certified true copy of the court order obtained by PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Justice O.O.

Adewunmi-Oshin issued the ex parte orders in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church. The legal action marks an escalation in the leadership dispute that has divided the church's trustees and produced competing claims to its leadership. The Incorporated Trustees had asked the court to prevent Mr Odukoya, personally or through proxies, from presenting himself as senior pastor and spiritual head.

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Conflicting Claims Over Succession

They argued that he had ceased to occupy the position after the church's late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, purportedly appointed a successor in accordance with its constitution. The trustees also sought an order preventing him from interfering with or obstructing the church's administration and activities while they complied with the Lagos State High Court's pre-action protocol. After considering the application, the court granted the trustees permission to commence the action under the protocol.

The legal action follows conflicting statements over Mr Odukoya's position as senior pastor. A group identifying itself as the church's Board of Trustees announced that Mr Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor, citing a December 2021 video recording purportedly containing Taiwo Odukoya's succession instructions. The group alleged that the late founder had selected another cleric as his successor and assigned Jimmy Odukoya an administrative role alongside leadership of the youth church.

It subsequently named Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure. However, a statement published jointly on Mr Odukoya's Instagram account and the church's official Instagram page rejected the announcement of his removal. The statement said the decision did not represent a constitutionally valid resolution of the church's recognised Board of Trustees. It described those behind the purported removal as individuals acting outside the church's constitutional framework.

Odukoya Denies Removal

It insisted that Mr Odukoya remained the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the board. The statement also said his appointment was approved unanimously in September 2023 and that no constitutionally valid decision removing him had been made. In a related development, Mr Odukoya has said that keeping his father's succession video was a mistake.

The trustees said they remained committed to upholding the church's constitution, preserving the legacy of its founders and protecting the congregation's stability and spiritual welfare. They urged members to remain calm, prayerful and united, adding that they would refrain from commenting further on the substantive issues because the matter was before the court. The case continues, with the next mention scheduled for December 1, 2026.