Justice Adewunmi-Oshin of the Lagos State High Court issued a bench warrant for Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to appear for contempt proceedings despite filing an appeal. The case was returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment as the Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis escalates.

Justice Olufoluke Adewunmi-Oshin of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, on Thursday ordered the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the embattled Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Fountain of Life Church.

The judge issued a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court over contempt proceedings. The court directed the Lagos State Police Command to arrest him and produce him before the court to show cause why he should not be committed to prison. The contempt proceedings arose from an order issued by Justice Adewunmi-Oshin on November 18, 2026, restraining Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from parading himself as the church's Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

Also read Lagos Court Issues Bench Warrant for Pastor Jimmy Odukoya in Church Leadership Dispute

The order also barred him from interfering with, disrupting, meddling in or obstructing the church's activities, governance and other affairs. The order followed an ex parte application by the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church, who sought to prevent him from exercising the powers of Senior Pastor pending compliance with the court's pre-action protocol.

During the proceedings, Odukoya's counsel, Olawale Akoni, SAN, told the court that his client had filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for a stay of execution against the order. He explained that Odukoya was absent because of the appeal.

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However, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin frowned on the explanation, holding that filing an appeal did not automatically suspend the operation of a court order or excuse Odukoya's failure to appear as directed. The judge maintained that an appeal, in itself, did not suspend the operation of a court order or excuse a party from complying with it. Following the proceedings, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin returned the case file to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, for reassignment.

Lagos Court Directs Police to Arrest Pastor Odukoya

The judge also transferred the case file to the Administrative Judge of the Lagos State High Court for reassignment to another judge. The court had earlier directed that Form 48, a formal notice warning of the consequences of disobeying a court order, be served on Odukoya and ordered him to appear on November 26, 2026, to show cause why he should not be committed to prison.

The notice, issued in Suit No. LD/0126PRA/2026, warned that unless Odukoya complied with the order made on November 18, he would be guilty of contempt of court and liable to imprisonment. It was issued pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Processes Act and Order IX Rule 13 of the Judgment (Enforcement) Rules of Court.

The dispute has escalated the protracted leadership crisis in the church, which erupted after disagreements over succession arrangements following the death of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. The trustees said they discovered a video recording made by Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in December 2021, in which he allegedly gave instructions concerning his successor. According to the trustees, the recording was not presented to the board before Odukoya's appointment in September 2023, which they subsequently challenged.

The recording allegedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as the late founder's preferred successor, with Jimmy Odukoya expected to serve as his administrative assistant and lead the church's youth ministry. The trustees said they received the recording in December 2025 and did not present it to the board when Odukoya was appointed Senior Pastor in September 2023.

Trustees Appoint Interim Leader Amid Church Crisis

Following his purported removal, the trustees announced Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as the church's interim spiritual and administrative leader pending the resolution of the leadership dispute. Odukoya, however, rejected his removal, arguing that it was not supported by a constitutionally valid resolution of the Board of Trustees. He also challenged the legitimacy of the meetings and resolutions the trustees relied on, alleging the process violated the church's constitution.

He claimed that the trustees who announced his removal had been directed since March 2026 to resign over what he described as repeated violations of the church's constitution, founding principles and objectives. In a separate legal action, Odukoya and the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge his purported removal and decisions taken by some members of the Board of Trustees.

The suit, filed against eight individuals, seeks a determination of the legality of the disputed board meetings and the resolutions through which the trustees sought to alter the church's leadership structure. Odukoya argued that the church's constitution, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, prescribed the procedures for convening meetings and exercising the powers of the trustees.

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Specifically, he challenged a November 16, 2026, Board of Trustees meeting, alleging that it was convened in breach of Section 45(a) of the church's constitution. According to him, the provision requires a request to be made to the chairman before another trustee can convene a meeting. He alleged that no such request was made to him and that the prescribed notice requirements were not observed.

Odukoya also accused the trustees of concealing material facts when they approached the court for the November 18 ex parte orders. He said they failed to disclose his appointment as Senior Pastor and chairman of the board, the alleged irregularities surrounding the November 16 meeting and a written objection he issued on November 15 challenging the proposed meeting.

Pastor Odukoya Challenges Lagos State High Court Jurisdiction

On jurisdiction, Odukoya contended that the dispute concerned the governance and management of an incorporated trustee registered under Part F of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. Relying on Section 251(1)(e) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, he argued that such disputes fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court and that the Lagos State High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

He further challenged the contempt proceedings initiated through Form 48 dated November 23, 2026, alleging that the document was not personally served on him. In his appeal before the Court of Appeal, Odukoya is seeking to overturn the orders made by Justice Adewunmi-Oshin on November 18 and 23, 2026.

He is also asking the appellate court to dismiss or strike out the substantive suit for want of jurisdiction and nullify all enforcement and contempt proceedings arising from the November 18 orders, including Form 48 dated November 23, 2026. Alternatively, he wants the matter remitted to the Lagos State High Court, with a directive that the Chief Judge reassign it to another judge for a fresh hearing. The appeal was filed through Akoni.

Appeal Court Seeks to Set Aside Contempt Orders

Odukoya maintained that he was unanimously appointed and installed as the church's Senior Pastor and Chairman of its Board of Trustees in September 2023 and continued to perform both roles until the dispute arose. He challenged the jurisdiction of the state High Court, the validity of the trustees' decision to remove him and the procedure adopted in obtaining the initial orders.

The judge also granted the trustees leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol and directed that the originating processes be served on the respondents, who were required to file their responses within the stipulated timelines. However, the judge made it clear that the ex parte order did not prevent the respondents from applying to have it set aside or defending the substantive claims.