Board of Trustees move to remove Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sparks constitutional dispute over late founder Taiwo Odukoya's succession wishes and video recording.

The leadership crisis within The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has escalated into a fierce dispute over succession, constitutional authority, and the late founder's specific wishes. A faction of the church's Board of Trustees has officially moved to remove Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from his position as Senior Pastor. This decisive administrative action has ignited competing claims between the trustees who initiated the removal and the broader church leadership, which firmly insists that the decision is invalid. The ministry maintains that Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed head of the organization without question.

Core Details Of The Succession Dispute

At the very center of this intense controversy is a video recording allegedly made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021. In this recording, the late pastor named another pastor, Kunle Areogun, as his preferred successor should he become incapacitated or pass away. The trustees have cited this video as primary evidence that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was never intended to assume full leadership control. Additionally, the trustees have raised serious concerns regarding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's recent remarriage, which adds a complex moral and procedural dimension to the ongoing disagreement.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Says Jimmy Odukoya's Removal Is Invalid

The history of the ministry reveals a long trajectory of growth and significant loss that complicates current governance. Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya established the church in 1992 in Ilupeju, Lagos, eventually growing it into a prominent Christian ministry with a large congregation and several pastoral leaders. The organization suffered a devastating blow on December 11, 2005, when Pastor Bimbo Odukoya died from injuries sustained in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash in Port Harcourt. Later, in November 2021, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya lost his second wife, Pastor Nomthi Zulu, following a battle with cancer, shortly before the succession recording was made.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya died in the United States on August 7, 2023, at the age of 67, creating an immediate need for a leadership transition. Following his death, the church's Board of Trustees became responsible for determining the succession arrangements. On September 17, 2023, the church announced Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its new Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The announcement was made by Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, who disclosed that the board had unanimously chosen Jimmy for the position. He was subsequently formally installed on September 30, 2023.

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The trustees now claim that their September 2023 decision was made without knowledge of the December 2021 recording. They allege that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya informed the board and the church after his father's death that Taiwo had handed the leadership mantle to him. The trustees argued that they relied on that representation when they approved his appointment. They contend that the December 2021 recording contained material information that could have influenced their decision-making process. In their account, the failure to present the video during the succession process raised serious questions about transparency and whether the late founder's wishes had been properly considered.

Conversely, the church's leadership maintains that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appointment was unanimously approved in strict accordance with the church's constitution. The dispute also involves significant disagreements over the legitimacy of the trustees now challenging his leadership. In a counterstatement released on November 17, the church alleged that some of the trustees behind the removal announcement had been formally asked to resign on March 14, 2026. The church cited repeated violations of the constitution and founding principles as the reason for the requested resignations, claiming that one trustee resigned while others continued to act in the name of the board.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The video, which has now become central to the leadership dispute, was reportedly made by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya at his father's request and witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya. In the recording, Pastor Taiwo stated that Kunle Areogun should be the next pastor in case of his demise or inability to communicate. He specified that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya would serve as his immediate assistant and head of the youth church. The late pastor explained that this arrangement was connected to a provision of the church's constitution that was undergoing review at the time.

A major procedural point of contention is the timing of the video's release. The trustees alleged that the video was not presented to them until late December 2025, more than two years after Pastor Taiwo's death. The church leadership has not yet addressed whether the video was deliberately withheld during the initial succession planning. The board continues to maintain that their decisions are legitimate and based on the church's governing instruments. This standoff has left the ministry in a state of uncertainty, with significant implications for its large congregation and pastoral staff.

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The escalation of this crisis into a formal dispute over constitutional authority highlights the deep divisions within the organization's governance structure. The conflicting narratives regarding the late founder's final wishes and the procedural validity of the current board's actions suggest a prolonged legal or administrative battle ahead. Members of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos are now awaiting further clarity on who holds the legitimate authority to lead the ministry in the coming months.