The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor, saying his appointment conflicted with succession arrangements made by late founder Taiwo Odukoya before his death in 2023.

The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its senior pastor with immediate effect. The church's Board of Trustees announced the decision in a statement released on Tuesday.

The board said the removal followed a review of the church's constitution and the documented instructions left by its late founder, Taiwo Odukoya, before his death in 2023. The review was aimed at ensuring the leadership transition reflected the founder's wishes and complied with the provisions governing church operations. The board stated that Jimmy Odukoya's appointment was inconsistent with the succession arrangements established by his father. It said the decision was taken to give effect to those arrangements.

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In its statement, the board said: Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church's Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023. The board then declared that Jimmy Odukoya's tenure as senior pastor had ended.

Board Removes Jimmy Odukoya

It added: Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately. The trustees described the development as an institutional decision taken in the discharge of their responsibilities and in the interest of the church. They maintained that the action was necessary to uphold the church's constitution, respect the intentions of its founder and protect the integrity of the succession framework he established.

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The statement added: It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board's responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church. The board did not disclose further details of the succession arrangements or announce who would assume the senior pastor position. The removal marks a significant shift in the spiritual governance of one of Nigeria's most prominent megachurches.

It highlights the complex dynamics often present in family-led religious institutions, where written directives can override customary or familial expectations. With Jimmy Odukoya stripped of his title, the Board of Trustees is now positioned to implement the succession plan as originally intended by Taiwo Odukoya. The church has not yet named a replacement in the immediate statement, indicating that the selection process may involve further review of the founder's records.

Constitutional Succession Arrangements

The board emphasized that this action was necessary to uphold the strict provisions of the Church's Constitution. They stated that preserving the integrity of the succession arrangements established by Taiwo Odukoya was their primary responsibility. Members of the congregation are now faced with a new leadership structure that prioritizes constitutional adherence over previous pastoral tenures. The situation underscores the critical importance of documented governance in large religious organizations.

The board's action serves as a precedent for how succession disputes are resolved when formal instructions conflict with incumbent leadership roles. The leadership change has immediate implications for the daily operations and spiritual direction of the ministry in Lagos. The removal suggests the board may now seek to appoint a successor who aligns more closely with the recorded instructions of Taiwo Odukoya.

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The church has not yet indicated when a new senior pastor will be appointed or what further steps the board will take. The Board of Trustees said the decision was not made lightly but was instead the result of rigorous internal deliberations. They insisted the action was part of their discharge of responsibilities to maintain order and adherence to the church's governing documents.

Founders Written Instructions

The statement was addressed to both the members of the church and the general public to ensure there was no ambiguity regarding the leadership status. The board concluded that Jimmy Odukoya's previous appointment contradicted the foundational documents and the explicit wishes of his father. The development brings an end to Jimmy Odukoya's tenure as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church. The board's action reaffirms the authority of the founder's written instructions in determining the church's leadership succession.