The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church released a 2021 video in which late founder Pastor Taiwo Odukoya named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his successor, with Jimmy Odukoya as administrative assistant and youth church head, amid an ongoing leadership dispute.

The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has released a video showing its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, naming Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

The recording, reportedly made in December 2021, resurfaced amid the church's ongoing leadership controversy. In the video, Odukoya said Areogun should take over if he dies or becomes incapacitated. He also said his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, would serve as the successor's administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

Also read “I Remain Senior Pastor”: Jimmy Odukoya Dismisses Fountain Of Life Removal, Accuses Trustees Of Constitutional Breach

Odukoya said: In case of my demise, which I don't expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun. To be his immediate assistant, that is in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church. He explained that the instruction was necessary because the church's constitution was undergoing review.

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He said: Every other thing remains the same as laid out in the constitution. The reason I am doing this again is this, because that is an aspect of the constitution that we are trying to rework which we haven't concluded. We will continue to do that but if for any reason I am not able to see that through this is what I intend they should follow.

The trustees said the video was recorded at the founder's request by Jimmy and witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya. They said they did not see it until late December 2025, more than two years after the founder's death. The board argued that the omission denied trustees access to information that could have influenced their 2023 decision.

Board Appoints Rotimi Okpaise Interim Leader

In a statement on Tuesday, the board appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader pending consultations and other processes leading to a substantive leadership structure. The board reaffirmed its resolution of November 16 that Jimmy was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor. The statement said: The Board has further resolved that the interim spiritual and administrative leadership of the Church be entrusted to Pastor Rotimi Okpaise.

The trustees said the interim arrangement was intended to restore peace and rebuild trust while the church addressed its leadership crisis. The trustees added that they had previously asked Jimmy to step down before resolving at the November 16 meeting that he would no longer be recognised as Senior Pastor. They said the decision followed a review of succession arrangements, unresolved governance concerns and what they described as moral and doctrinal controversies.

The trustees alleged that Jimmy told the board in 2023 that his father had handed the mantle of leadership to him. The board said it relied on that representation when it appointed him Senior Pastor in 2023. They maintained that their resolution removing him remained in force despite a rebuttal published on his Instagram page and the church's official social media account. In a statement earlier on Tuesday, the rival group described the decision as constitutionally invalid.

Rival Group Claims Jimmy Remains Senior Pastor

It said Jimmy remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The statement rejected his removal and said the announcement came from a group called Concerned Members of the Board. It alleged that those trustees had been asked to resign on 14 March over repeated violations of the church's constitution and founding principles. According to the statement, one of them subsequently resigned.

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The church's counterstatement said Jimmy's appointment in September 2023 was unanimously approved. Jimmy, a Nollywood actor, was announced as senior pastor on September 17, 2023, weeks after his father's death. The announcement was made by Okpaise at a church service, and the board said it had unanimously elected him. He was installed on September 30, 2023, with his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, as associate senior pastor.

The trustees also alleged that the church's official social media channels had been taken over by Jimmy or people acting on his behalf without the board's authorisation. They said the platforms had been used to circulate an inaccurate and misleading account of the dispute and warned that posts currently appearing on them did not represent their position. The statement added: The Board is taking appropriate steps to restore the Church's official communication channels to proper and authorised control.

Board Warns Against Unauthorised Social Media Posts

In its latest response, the group seeking Jimmy's removal advised members and the public to recognise only statements issued and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Trustees as the church's official position. However, the copy sent to PREMIUM TIMES did not bear the name or signature of any individual trustee. It ended with For and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, The Fountain of Life Church.

The rival statement published on the church's social media account was also unsigned and did not identify the trustees who authorised it. Neither side has disclosed the current number or identities of the church's trustees or published the constitutional provisions upon which it based its claim to authority. The leadership dispute became public after a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Tuesday announced Jimmy's removal.

The group behind the announcement said a recently presented recording showed that Taiwo Odukoya had chosen another person to succeed him. The trustees did not state whether Okpaise was the person allegedly chosen by the late founder to succeed him.