Foundation launches plan to equip 10 million children in Nigeria and Africa with entrepreneurship and digital skills by 2040

The Catch Them Young Entrepreneurship Education Foundation has launched a pilot programme in 14 Lagos public schools targeting 750 pupils, as part of a plan to equip 10 million children across Nigeria and Africa with practical entrepreneurship, vocational and digital skills by 2040.

The Catch Them Young Entrepreneurship Education Foundation ( CTYEEF) has unveiled plans to equip 10 million children across Nigeria and other African countries with practical entrepreneurship, vocational and digital skills by 2040.

CTYEEF Launches 10 Million Children Skills Initiative

The foundation made this known at its launch in Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekend, where it called on governments, corporate organisations, entrepreneurs and development partners to support efforts to prepare young people for the changing demands of the global economy. Programme Coordinator of CTYEEF, Mrs Unachukwu Nkolika, said the initiative was established to introduce children to entrepreneurship at an early age.

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She explained that it aims to equip them with practical skills that would enable them to become job creators rather than depend solely on paid employment. She said the foundation had commenced its pilot programme in 14 public schools across Lagos State, with plans to expand to other parts of the country and Africa.

The pilot intervention is targeting about 750 pupils in Ikeja, Eti-Osa and Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government areas, with the distribution of 1,500 textbooks and workbooks covering Pre-Vocational Studies and Digital Literacy. Nkolika explained that the programme also provides access to digital learning resources and includes teacher training to ensure effective delivery of the new subjects. She said the first phase of the intervention attracted an investment of N20.25 million, covering learning materials, teacher capacity development and digital resources for participating schools.

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The programme, she said, is being implemented under the supervision of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB). The foundation has also secured approval from the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board to commence activities in 10 primary schools in the state. Nkolika said the foundation, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2025, was established to extend entrepreneurship education to underserved children in public schools and those who are out of school.

Foundation Aligns With Revised National Curriculum

She noted that its activities align with the Federal Government revised national curriculum, which took effect from the 2025/2026 academic session and introduced digital and pre-vocational learning at the basic education level, alongside six trade subjects at secondary school level. The trade subjects include solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance, fashion design and garment making, livestock farming, beauty and cosmetology, computer hardware and GSM repairs, as well as horticulture and crop production.

She observed that effective implementation of the curriculum required adequate textbooks, practical learning materials, digital facilities and well-trained teachers. According to her, the foundation intends to bridge the gap between policy formulation and classroom implementation by providing approved educational resources and supporting teachers to deliver the new subjects.

She stressed that entrepreneurship should be introduced early in children lives, adding that skills such as financial management, problem-solving, creativity, persistence and the ability to identify business opportunities could help young people become economically independent. Nkolika said the foundation was particularly concerned about children from disadvantaged backgrounds, noting that access to quality educational materials and opportunities should not be determined by the financial status of their parents or the location of their schools.

She added that the initiative would accommodate both boys and girls, children with disabilities, pupils in rural communities and out-of-school children. The Coordinator said the programme would target underserved children aged seven and above in public schools, as well as out-of-school children, as part of efforts to address poverty, crime and unemployment in Nigeria and across Africa. She noted that the initiative would help strengthen schools capacity to deliver the new curriculum by providing materials, practical activities, and digital resources.

Dr Unachukwu Highlights Implementation Challenges

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Business Matters Incubation and Finishing School (BMI), Dr Nnamdi Unachukwu, said although the Federal Government had taken steps to improve the national curriculum, the major challenge remained its implementation, particularly in public schools. Unachukwu, whose organisation is the foundation implementation partner, said observations from the education sector showed that private schools were increasingly patronising entrepreneurship and vocational learning materials, while many public schools were being left behind because of inadequate funding.

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He explained that some state governments considered tuition-related interventions sufficient, without making adequate provisions for textbooks and other learning materials. He also expressed concern about the limited opportunities for professional development among public school teachers, arguing that educators required regular training to effectively teach entrepreneurship, vocational and digital subjects. According to him, Nigeria must begin preparing its young population for economic participation before they leave school, especially as employment opportunities become increasingly competitive.

He warned that the country growing youth population could become a source of social instability if young people were left without productive skills and opportunities. Unachukwu said children between the ages of seven and 13 represented an important target group for early entrepreneurship education, adding that BMI was committed to producing age-appropriate learning materials that would simplify entrepreneurship and digital technology for young learners.

He called on individuals and organisations to support CTYEEF programme, describing it as an opportunity to provide children with alternative pathways to economic independence. Earlier, Dr Nnamdi Unachukwu said BMI would provide digital learning resources to support the initiative. According to him, these include e-learning materials and access to a learning management system designed to encourage self-directed learning and provide children with relevant educational content.

The foundation project partner, Mr Anthony Anenechukwu of Glowfield International Group of Schools, said his decision to sponsor the pilot programme was part of activities marking his 50th birthday. Anenechukwu said birthdays should go beyond celebrations and provide opportunities to make meaningful contributions to society.

He explained that he chose to invest in educational materials for public school pupils because he believes children must be equipped with the knowledge and confidence required to become future business owners, employers and leaders, rather than being raised solely to seek employment. He noted that the expenses for Phase One, valued at over N20 million, covered the provision of 1,500 textbooks and workbooks in pre-vocational studies and digital literacy.