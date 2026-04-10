Fossil Fuel Dependency Deepens Global Crisis, UN Climate Chief Warns

The UN climate chief warns that reliance on fossil fuels is exacerbating the global energy crisis, undermining national security, and accelerating climate change. He calls for accelerated transition to clean energy.

The global energy crisis , exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, has underscored the inherent risks associated with an overreliance on fossil fuels , according to Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Stiell's assessment, released on Friday, highlights how this dependency undermines national security, fuels inflation, and leaves economies susceptible to external disruptions.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East serves as a stark example, having severely impacted oil and gas supplies, leading to price surges and a deteriorating cost of living for households and businesses worldwide. Stiell critiqued the suggestions to expand fossil fuel production as a knee-jerk response to the crisis, arguing that such actions are ultimately counterproductive and detrimental to long-term stability. The crux of the issue, according to Stiell, is that fossil fuel reliance cedes a nation's sovereignty and security, placing critical aspects such as food prices, household finances, and overall economic performance at the mercy of unpredictable geopolitical events. This vulnerability is further amplified by the inherent instability of the fossil fuel market, where prices are subject to the whims of international conflicts and resource scarcity.\Stiell firmly rejects the notion that a solution lies in further dependence on fossil fuels. He asserts that continued reliance on these fuels will only perpetuate a cycle of crisis, leaving countries perpetually exposed to economic instability. Furthermore, Stiell emphasizes the link between fossil fuel consumption and the acceleration of climate change. The burning of these fuels contributes significantly to extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and wildfires, which are already wreaking havoc across the globe, impacting millions of people and causing substantial economic damage. The solution, according to Stiell, lies in accelerating the transition to clean energy sources. This encompasses the widespread adoption of renewable energy technologies, including solar and wind power, which are becoming increasingly reliable and cost-effective. Stiell emphasizes that clean energy systems offer a dual solution by addressing both the climate crisis and the fossil fuel-driven cost crisis. By prioritizing renewables, nations can regain control of their economic destinies and bolster their security, insulating themselves from global turmoil. This transition also presents opportunities for job creation, pollution reduction, improved public health, enhanced stability, and reduced energy costs. \The progress in renewable energy investments is encouraging, with over $2 trillion invested globally in clean energy last year, representing roughly double the amount invested in fossil fuels. However, Stiell expressed concern over the disproportionately low share of climate finance reaching developing nations, particularly in Africa, despite their heightened vulnerability to both climate change impacts and energy shocks. He calls upon developed countries and international financial institutions to significantly increase funding for clean energy projects in these vulnerable regions. Stiell firmly believes that a global transition to clean energy benefits all economies, and the urgency of action cannot be overstated. He advocates for swift implementation of climate commitments to deliver tangible results that benefit billions of people worldwide. The focus is to transform pledges into concrete actions. Looking forward, the recent COP30 summit in Brazil saw a commitment of USD 1 trillion towards grids and energy storage to build modern clean energy systems. The upcoming COP31 conference in Türkiye will be another chance to drive progress in this area across sectors and regions





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