Forty-nine people died of thirst in Niger's Sahara desert after truck broke down

A group of people returning from Mali for a Muslim festival ran out of water in an isolated Sahara desert district in Niger, leading to the deaths of 49 people. The survivors managed to alert authorities after walking more than 50 kilometres on foot to a nearby water source.

Forty-nine people died of thirst in an isolated Sahara desert district in Niger after the truck transporting them broke down, authorities said Thursday. The dead were among a group returning from Mali for a Muslim festival when they ran short of water, the Agadez governorate said in a post on Facebook.

The 49 people 'died of thirst in a remote area more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of Assamaka.

' Assamaka is a main crossing point between Niger and Algeria, but also close to the Mali frontier. 'Deprived of water and unable to repair the vehicle despite the efforts of the driver, his assistants and the passengers, the travellers found themselves trapped in the heart of a hostile environment where extreme temperatures and the absence of supply points make survival extremely difficult,' the governorate detailed, adding that the victims were buried in mass graves.

Two people, however, managed to survive after walking more than 50 kilometres on foot to a nearby water source and then onwards to Assamaka, where the pair were able to alert the authorities, the governorate said. The desert zone is a known transit point for migrants seeking to get from African nations to Europe, and many have died from thirst or starvation in the scorching sands





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Sahara Desert Niger Mali Muslim Festival Truck Breakdown Deaths Survivors Water Shortage Extreme Temperatures Hostile Environment

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Forty‑Nine Die of Thirst After Truck Breaks Down in Niger DesertIn an isolated Sahara district near Assamaka, 49 travelers died of thirst when their truck broke down during a return from Mali. Two survivors walked 50 km to safety. The incident highlights the dangers of desert migration routes and the urgent need for better safety provisions. Authorities responded by burying victims in mass graves after flooding the survivors reported the tragedy to local officials.

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