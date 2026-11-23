A WAEC result from 1983 reveals a student's love for History over Government. The article explores the academic rigor of that era and the historical lessons from old African empires.

Joseph Omolade secured a half-point lead over a classmate in the 1983 West African Examinations Council results, proving that a passion for History was academically validated. This specific outcome from four decades ago highlights a time when students chose complex historical narratives over simpler government studies. The incident at Audan University of Development in Ikole Ekiti serves as a reminder of the rigorous academic standards of the early 1980s.

The Academic Journey From 1978 To 1983

The educational journey began at Audan University of Development in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State, spanning the years 1978 to 1983. During these formative years, a deep fascination with History emerged, driven by stories of powerful figures like Mansa Kankan Musa of the Mali Empire, who reigned between 1312 and 1337. The curriculum explored the rise and fall of old kingdoms, including the Sokoto Caliphate founded by Usman Dan Fodiyo. Dan Fodiyo's lineage traced back to the Senegal River, settling in the Gobir emirate in the North. This historical depth provided a rich alternative to the perceived simplicity of Government studies, which lacked the suspense of wars and the complexity of imperial expansions.

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The Role Of The Ekiti Parapo And Yoruba Kingdoms

History education also detailed the dispersal of Oduduwa princes to places like the Benin Kingdom and Dahomey in the Republic of Benin. It explained how the Old Oyo Empire and Ilorin fell to Fulani jihadists in the 1830s, marking the incursion of Islam into southern Nigeria. The Ekiti Parapo wars remained a significant topic, illustrating the political fragmentation of the era. These lessons were not just academic exercises but formed a core part of the student's intellectual development. The choice to focus on History was driven by a desire to understand the mechanisms of power and the legacy of African leadership.

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The Controversy Surrounding Mr Ogunsan In 1983

The final year at Audan University of Development was marked by a contentious relationship with the English teacher, Mr Ogunsan. Classes started at 6am under gas lamp, setting a harsh tone for the day. Ogunsan, who had taught English for two years, suddenly adopted a punitive approach, aiming to ensure the failure of approximately 200 students. This behavior was linked to a private relationship with a female classmate that resulted in pregnancy. The class became ostracized, not just by Ogunsan but by other teachers who withdrew from their duties. The students were punished for discussing the affair, an offense that overshadowed their academic efforts.

The Legacy Of The 1983 Class And Historical Parallels

Despite the hostile environment, the class produced notable individuals like Oscar Lee, whose handwriting was remembered over 40 years later. The set faced threats from the vice principal and internal discipline issues, yet they persisted. The failure of the teachers to break the class was seen as a victory for the students. This narrative serves as a historical parallel to the rise and fall of empires, where internal conflicts often led to downfall. The resilience of the 1983 class stands in contrast to the rigid structures of old kingdoms. The story of Joseph Omolade and his peers remains a testament to the enduring impact of early education and the power of historical awareness.