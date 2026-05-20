Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Arsenal FC on Premier League Title Victory

Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Arsenal FC on their English Premier League title victory, describing the achievement as a reflection of resilience, discipline, strategic leadership, and commitment to a long-term vision.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Arsenal FC on their English Premier League title victory, describing the achievement as a reflection of resilience, discipline, strategic leadership , and commitment to a long-term vision .

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku praised the club’s players, coaching crew, and millions of supporters worldwide for what he described as a remarkable and inspiring accomplishment. He said Arsenal’s emergence as champions was not accidental but the result of years of rebuilding, planning, and consistency. Arsenal’s victory did not happen overnight.

It is the product of years of rebuilding, disciplined planning, bold decision-making, and the courage to stay the course even when success seemed distant. These are the same principles that have guided my journey in both public life and the private sector. The former presidential candidate drew parallels between the club’s transformation under a long-term footballing philosophy and his own economic and political vision for Nigeria, stressing the need for institutional reforms and youth development.

According to him, his economic blueprint focuses on private-sector-led growth, job creation, and restructuring the economy to unlock productivity and prosperity. Just as Arsenal invested in youth development and a clear footballing philosophy, Nigeria must invest in its people, reform its institutions, and stay committed to a coherent economic strategy. Arsenal’s Premier League success has generated excitement among football fans globally, particularly in Nigeria, where the North London club enjoys a large support base.

Despite years without major trophies and near misses in the title race, Nigerian supporters have remained loyal to the club. His loyalty is a reflection of the enduring Nigerian spirit—hopeful, resilient, and unbreakable. Atiku also urged Nigerians to remain hopeful about the country’s future, noting that meaningful change requires patience, courage, and consistency.

Nigerians should draw inspiration from this moment and remain hopeful that with unity, purpose, and the right leadership, the 2027 election can mark the beginning of a brighter, more prosperous, and more inclusive chapter for our nation. Atiku further commended Arsenal’s leadership for building a cohesive and competitive team anchored on youth development, tactical intelligence, and unity of purpose, noting that such principles are vital for national transformation.

Having conquered England, he encouraged Arsenal to set their sights firmly on the UEFA Champions League. The spirit, quality, and determination that delivered the Premier League title can certainly secure a historic double. The world is watching, and millions of Nigerians are cheering you on





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Arsenal FC Premier League Title Atiku Abubakar Resilience Discipline Strategic Leadership Commitment To A Long-Term Vision Youth Development Tactical Intelligence Unity Of Purpose Institutional Reforms Youth Development Job Creation Restructuring The Economy Unlocking Productivity And Prosperity Private-Sector-Led Growth Coherent Economic Strategy

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