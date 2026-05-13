Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused of hypocrisy by Rufai Oseni

Rufai Oseni, an Arise Television anchor, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his perceived hypocrisy in his stance on zoning in Nigeria's political system. Oseni argued that Atiku supports zoning when it benefits him but opposes it when it doesn't, citing his involvement in legal battles over zoning during the 2011 election cycle as evidence of his duplicitous nature.

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , accusing him of hypocrisy in his stance on zoning within Nigeria’s political system.

Oseni made the remarks during a broadcast on Arise TV while discussing zoning arrangements ahead of the 2027 general elections. He argued that Atiku appears to support zoning when it benefits him but opposes it when it does not.

“Atiku Abubakar should stop being hypocritical. When zoning favours him, he has no problem with it, but when it doesn’t favour him, he suddenly calls it self-defeating,” Oseni said. He further questioned the former Vice President’s past political actions, recalling his involvement in legal battles over zoning during the 2011 election cycle.

“Is it not the same Atiku that went to court against Jonathan in 2011 to ensure the PDP zoning formula? There were many court cases,” he added. Oseni noted that although some courts declined jurisdiction, they acknowledged the existence of the PDP zoning arrangement.

“So, when he was going to court, when he was pushing them against Jonathan, zoning was not self-defeating, right? How about when he left Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007? ” he asked





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Atiku Abubakar Hypocrisy Zoning Politics PDP Court Cases Zoning Arrangement

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