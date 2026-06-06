Former University of Ilorin Vice-Chancellor Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali Dies at 68

Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, a renowned veterinary medicine scholar and former head of the University of Ilorin, passed away after a brief illness. He was 68.

The academic and educational community in Nigeria is mourning the loss of a distinguished scholar and leader, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

He passed away in the early hours of Saturday at his residence in the Oloje Estate, Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State. The University's Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, released a statement confirming the news, which was announced by the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN. Professor Ambali, the ninth Vice-Chancellor of the institution, served from 2012 to 2017 and was 68 years old at the time of his death after a brief illness.

Vice-Chancellor Egbewole described the passing of Professor Ambali as a profound loss, not only for the University of Ilorin and the Kwara State University, Malete-where Ambali was serving as Pro-Chancellor-but also for the entire nation and the global community. He extended his condolences to the family of the late scholar and the Ilorin Emirate, and informed the university community that the Janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) would be held at Ambali's Oloje Housing Estate residence by 4 pm on the same day, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

At the time of his death, Ambali held the position of Chairman and Pro-Chancellor at Kwara State University, a role he assumed after concluding his term at the University of Ilorin. Professor Ambali was a native of Ilorin, Kwara State, born on November 29, 1957. His educational journey began at Pakata Primary School and continued at Government Secondary School in Jalingo.

He pursued higher education in veterinary medicine, earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 1981. He furthered his studies at the University of Liverpool, where he obtained both a Master's degree and a PhD in Veterinary Medicine. His professional career included lecturing at the University of Maiduguri before he joined the University of Ilorin. There, he advanced to become a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and was the pioneering Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

His leadership extended beyond his university; he served as Chairman of the Association of West African Universities and was a Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeons of Nigeria. His contributions to academia and university administration have left an enduring impact on higher education in Nigeria and West Africa





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