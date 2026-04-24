Former Super Eagles Striker Michael Eneramo Dies After Collapsing During Friendly Match

Tragic news as former Nigerian international Michael Eneramo passes away at 38 after collapsing during a local football game in Kaduna State. Eneramo had a successful career playing for clubs like Besiktas and Esperance.

The Nigeria n football community is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Michael Eneramo , a former Super Eagles striker, who passed away on Friday, April 24th.

Eneramo collapsed during a local friendly match held in the Ungwan Yelwa area of Kaduna State, leaving fans and fellow players in shock. The incident occurred while he was participating in a game at the Angwan Yelwa pitch, situated in the Television area of Kaduna city. Witnesses report that Eneramo, born on November 26, 1985, in Kaduna, actively played throughout the entire first half of the match, displaying his characteristic energy and skill.

However, approximately five minutes into the second half, he tragically collapsed on the field. Immediate efforts were made to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, these proved unsuccessful. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where medical professionals officially pronounced him dead. Eneramo enjoyed a distinguished career as a professional footballer, representing Nigeria on the international stage with the Super Eagles.

He showcased his talent for several prominent clubs throughout his career, including a stint with Turkish giants Besiktas, the Tunisian powerhouse Esperance, and the Nigerian club Lobi Stars. His powerful physique, clinical finishing, and dedication to the game earned him respect from teammates, opponents, and fans alike. He was known for his ability to hold up play, bring others into the game, and score crucial goals.

Eneramo’s time with Esperance was particularly successful, where he became a fan favorite and contributed significantly to the club’s achievements. His departure from professional football came after a period of dedicated service to the sport, allowing him to transition into a new phase of his life focused on nurturing the next generation of Nigerian footballers. He had recently established a football academy, demonstrating his continued passion for the game and his commitment to developing young talent within his community.

This academy was intended to provide aspiring footballers with the training, guidance, and opportunities they needed to pursue their dreams. The circumstances surrounding Eneramo’s death are currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest a possible cardiac arrest as the cause. The news has sent ripples of grief throughout the Nigerian sporting world, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, coaches, and fans. Many have expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss of such a talented and respected figure.

Eneramo’s passing serves as a stark reminder of the physical demands placed on athletes and the importance of regular health check-ups. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the memories of his impressive performances on the pitch and the impact he had on the lives of those he touched. The Nigerian Football Federation is expected to issue a statement in the coming days, honoring Eneramo’s contributions to the national team and offering condolences to his family and friends.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available. The loss is deeply felt, not only within the footballing community but also within the Ungwan Yelwa area where he was a known and respected figure. He will be remembered as a role model and an inspiration to many young aspiring footballers in Kaduna State and beyond.

His dedication to establishing a football academy highlights his desire to give back to the community and nurture the future of Nigerian football





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Eneramo Super Eagles Nigeria Football Death Cardiac Arrest Kaduna Besiktas Esperance Lobi Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wale Edun wasn’t sacked — he resigned over ill health, says presidencyThe presidency says President Bola Tinubu did not sack Wale Edun, former minister of finance, and Musa Dangiwa, former minister of housing.

Read more »

What Peter Obi told me shows there is hope for NigeriaA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, on Thursday, disclosed that Nigerians would have hope if they listen to his discussions with former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Read more »

Uyo residents decry hardshipMichael Emem, a Uyo-based economic analyst, said that many households would face severe hard times if the current petrol price persisted.

Read more »

DSS Arraigns Ex-Gov El-Rufai On Five-Count Amended ChargeFormer Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja by the DSS on an amended five-count charge.

Read more »

Sirika Fraud Trial: Court Rejects Key Evidence Against Former Aviation MinisterA court has ruled against the EFCC in the fraud trial of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, rejecting extra-judicial statements from his daughter and son-in-law due to non-compliance with the ACJA regarding mandatory video recording. This decision significantly impacts the prosecution's case.

Read more »

Former Super Eagles Forward Michael Eneramo Dies During TrainingNigerian footballer Michael Eneramo has died unexpectedly at the age of 38 after collapsing during a training session in Kaduna. The news has been met with shock and grief from the Nigerian football community.

Read more »