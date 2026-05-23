Former Super Eagles Defender Warns Against Complacency in 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has urged Nigeria not to take any opponent lightly in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, warning that complacency could prove costly after the team’s troubled 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has urged Nigeria not to take any opponent lightly in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, warning that complacency could prove costly after the team’s troubled 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign .

Nigeria were drawn in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau, a group many supporters consider manageable for the three-time African champions. Udeze, however, is taking no such view. He urged the Super Eagles to take the games seriously and not underrate any team in their group, stating that they must play every team with their full strength.

Udeze also mentioned that Tanzania is already bragging because they are in Nigeria’s group and that the Super Eagles must play every team with their full strength to avoid underrating any team. The draw for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers was conducted at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters, with Tanzania qualifying automatically as co-hosts. Only the group winners will advance to the finals from Group L, rather than the top two teams that will qualify from groups without a co-host.

Nigeria open their campaign at home against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on September 23, 2026. The qualifying series runs across three international windows, concluding in March 2027. The 2027 AFCON, which runs from June 19 to July 17, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the first time the competition has been staged across three countries. Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25Million.

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