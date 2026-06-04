Former SMEDAN DG Reveals He Left Higher‑Paying PTDF Job for Lower Salary to Make Impact

Dr Olawale Fasanya, former Director‑General of SMEDAN, shares at his autobiography launch why he swapped a N1.2 million monthly salary at PTDF for a sub‑N300,000 role at SMEDAN, choosing purpose over pay and eventually becoming the agency's chief executive.

Former Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Dr Olawale Fasanya , has revealed that many people considered him mad when he voluntarily left a lucrative position at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund for a significantly lower-paying job at SMEDAN .

Fasanya disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the public presentation of his autobiography, Cradle to Saddle, where he reflected on the sacrifices and career decisions that culminated in his appointment as the agency's chief executive. According to him, he walked away from a monthly salary of about N1.2 million, first‑class travel privileges and other perks at PTDF to accept a position at SMEDAN that paid less than N300,000.

He explained that despite the attractive remuneration and privileges, he was uncomfortable with a role that did not allow him to make meaningful contributions. He said the new executive at PTDF wanted him merely as a figurehead, which he could not accept. The decision, he stressed, was never driven by financial considerations but by a desire to contribute meaningfully to an institution he helped build from inception.

He noted that he was the first employee of SMEDAN and later became its Director‑General appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2022. Looking back, he expressed joy at having completed the history of SMEDAN and made an impact. Speaking at the event, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, represented by his deputy Faruk Lawal, described Fasanya as one of the pioneering officers who dedicated his career to the growth of SMEDAN and Nigeria's small business sector.

Radda recalled working closely with Fasanya during their time at the agency and praised his loyalty, commitment and institutional knowledge. He disclosed that he personally recommended Fasanya to succeed him as Director‑General when he left SMEDAN to pursue his governorship ambition, and he thanked former President Buhari for approving that recommendation.

Also speaking, former Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, commended Fasanya's contributions to enterprise development, noting that SMEDAN's programmes had impacted more than 39 million Nigerians. Komolafe, who described Fasanya as a close friend of over three decades, celebrated his excellence and the remarkable reach of SMEDAN.

The book launch, attended by dignitaries including Katsina Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal and AUDA‑NEPAD Nigeria CEO Hon Jabiru Tsauri, highlighted Fasanya's journey from being the first employee of SMEDAN to its Director‑General and his broader impact on Nigeria's micro, small and medium enterprise sector. The event underscored the importance of purpose‑driven career choices and institutional loyalty.

The autobiography, Cradle to Saddle, serves as a testament to a life built on dedication, sacrifice, and a relentless drive to contribute to national development. The narrative reinforces that true fulfillment often comes from impact rather than immediate financial reward, a lesson that resonates beyond the public sector. The ceremony concluded with accolades for Fasanya's legacy and the hope that his story will inspire future generations of public servants to prioritize national growth over personal gain





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SMEDAN Olawale Fasanya Petroleum Technology Development Fund Career Change Autobiography Cradle To Saddle Nigeria MSME Public Service Sacrifice Impact Dikko Radda Gbenga Komolafe

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